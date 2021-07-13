PM Lee to attend Apec virtual meeting on measures to recover from pandemic

Leaders from the 21 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) member economies will convene virtually at a special meeting on Friday, to shape a regional response on how to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will attend the virtual Apec Informal Leaders' Retreat on Covid-19, said the Prime Minister's Office yesterday, in response to media queries.

This is the first time Apec leaders will hold an additional meeting before their formal year-end gathering, which is due in November.

It reflects the desire to address the impact of the pandemic, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement yesterday.

"Apec economies have suffered their biggest contraction since World War II over the past year, with 81 million jobs lost. Responding collectively is vital to accelerate the economic recovery for the region," Ms Ardern said.

At the retreat, she will be inviting discussions on immediate measures to achieve more coordinated regional action to assist recovery, as well as steps to support inclusive and sustainable growth over the long term.

A virtual media conference will be held after the retreat to share the outcomes.

There have been more than 50 million cases of Covid-19 within Apec's borders, with more than one million deaths.

Apec-wide gross domestic product contracted by 1.9 per cent last year, the biggest fall since World War II. While economic growth is recovering, about 81 million jobs have been lost as a result of the pandemic.

The economic forum, which includes the United States, China and Japan, agreed last month to review trade barriers and expedite the cross-border transit of Covid-19 vaccines and related goods, but stopped short of a broad commitment to remove tariffs.

New Zealand has said that leading a regional response to the pandemic is its highest priority as the Apec chairman.

Grace Ho