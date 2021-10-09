PM Lee to address nation on Covid-19 situation at noon today

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will address the nation on Singapore's Covid-19 situation in a broadcast at noon today.

"I will be addressing Singaporeans on the Covid-19 situation and the path to a new normal," he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

"Please carry on as per normal - there is no need to rush out to stock up on items or dine out!" he added.

Watch his speech live on The Straits Times' website, Facebook page and YouTube page. It will also be available on PM Lee's Facebook page and broadcast on Mediacorp channels.

Singapore is now almost two weeks into the month-long stabilisation phase. Tighter restrictions have been put in place from Sept 27 to Oct 25 to slow the community spread of Covid-19 and buy time for the healthcare system and new protocols, such as the home recovery scheme, to stabilise. Dining in and social gatherings have been capped once more at two people, and working from home has been made the default arrangement.

The ministerial task force on Covid-19 said the measures would be reviewed and adjusted at the two-week mark, depending on the virus situation in the community.

Rei Kurohi