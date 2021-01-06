Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong took a rapid Covid-19 test before yesterday's Parliament sitting, writing in a Facebook post: "It was quick and painless." He added that such testing will become a regular occurrence now that Singapore is in phase three of its reopening. Antigen rapid tests complement the more sensitive, but slower polymerase chain reaction tests, and have been used at large-scale events. These tests allow infectious cases - especially those who are asymptomatic - to be quickly identified, isolated and treated, PM Lee wrote. "Then we can keep the community safe, and life and work can continue more normally."
Coronavirus Singapore
PM Lee takes rapid test - 'quick and painless'
- Published2 hours ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 06, 2021, with the headline 'PM Lee takes rapid test - 'quick and painless''. Print Edition | Subscribe