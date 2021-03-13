PM Lee pays tribute to ex-PA chief, veteran diplomat Lee Chiong Giam

Veteran diplomat and former People's Association (PA) chief Lee Chiong Giam, who died on Wednesday at 79, was an indefatigable leader who led many national initiatives that improved lives and brought Singapore society closer together, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

In a condolence letter sent yesterday to his wife, Madam Png Geok Lan, PM Lee added: "I hope you find peace and comfort in knowing that he was greatly respected and will long be remembered for his many important contributions to Singapore."

Mr Lee Chiong Giam belonged to the first generation of civil servants who served with distinction, said PM Lee, who also posted a tribute on Facebook. He noted that the veteran diplomat had been in a two-week coma after a fall.

He joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in 1969 and worked to expand the diplomatic and economic footprint of a newly independent Singapore, said PM Lee.

Mr Lee Chiong Giam stepped down as deputy secretary in 2011, although he remained a senior adviser to MFA until 2014.

Over his 45 years in the foreign service, he was high commissioner, ambassador and special envoy to Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Ghana, Nigeria, Pakistan and Timor-Leste, among other countries.

PM Lee said: "As deputy secretary in MFA, Chiong Giam oversaw efforts to persuade countries to resume travel from Singapore after Sars (severe acute respiratory syndrome) in 2003. Today, as we recover from Covid-19 and reopen our borders, we are drawing from that experience."

Mr Lee Chiong Giam was also PA's chief executive director from 1982 to 1999.

PM Lee, who is PA's chairman, said: "He led the PA through a period of rapid economic growth for Singapore, supporting (the) Government to strengthen our social policies and community infrastructure to match the growing aspirations of our population."

PM Lee pointed out that under Mr Lee Chiong Giam, the citizens' consultative committees and residents' committees were brought over into PA from the then Ministry of Community Development.

Mr Lee Chiong Giam also set up neighbourhood committees for private estates and community development councils to expand the role of grassroots organisations.

"Senior MFA officers speak about how Chiong Giam had mentored and quietly helped them, without any expectation of recognition or payback.

"He was a straight-talker, his sharp comments often tempered by a characteristic humour that allowed him to speak his mind and provide candid counsel to others," said PM Lee. "Chiong Giam will be deeply missed."