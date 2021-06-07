PM Lee on local leave from today to Friday

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be on local leave for five days, starting today, his office said in a statement yesterday.

No acting prime minister will be appointed during this period, as he will remain contactable.

In a Facebook post, PM Lee said that he is taking a short break and will mostly be at home.

"Mostly staying home to catch up with reading, experiment with photo apps, and try home delivery meals," he wrote in a post accompanied by a picture he took at Thomson Nature Park last year of a monkey partly camouflaged within the park's flora.

The nature park is a key conservation area that is home to rare primates such as the critically endangered Raffles' banded langur.

PM Lee added that he is looking forward to venturing out again when the Covid-19 restrictions - which are currently in place till June 13 - ease.

"Stay safe and healthy everyone!" he added in his post.

Yuen Sin