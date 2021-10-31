PM Lee meets Merkel, Modi on sidelines of leaders' summit

ROME • Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong separately met the leaders of Germany and India yesterday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G-20) Leaders' Summit which is taking place in Rome this weekend.

He first met German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose delegation included Vice-Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz - widely tipped to be her successor.

This was followed by a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister also met Queen Maxima of the Netherlands in her capacity as the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development.

He also met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel.

Mr Lee was welcomed at the opening of the summit yesterday by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, whose country holds the rotating G-20 presidency this year.

With PM Lee at the delegation meetings were Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

Mr Wong, who also attended the G-20 Health and Finance Ministers Meeting on Friday, said in a Facebook post that he met Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati and Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, to exchange views on the economic outlook and explore various areas of collaboration.

Mr Wong also said he had a good meeting with India's Commerce Minister and G-20 Sherpa Piyush Goyal. He also caught up with Brunei's Minister of Finance and Economy II Amin Liew, and Netherlands Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra, at the sidelines of the meeting, he added.

"Apart from the substance, these in-person meetings are also valuable for renewing friendships and making new connections," he wrote.

Linette Lai