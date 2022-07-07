PM Lee, DPM Wong meet visiting foreign ministers

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met the foreign ministers of three countries - Australia, South Korea and South Africa - yesterday.

During his meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, he expressed Singapore's interest in enhancing its comprehensive strategic partnership with Australia.

The Green Economy Agreement that both sides are negotiating is one way to enhance the partnership, he said in a Facebook post.

He added: "I look forward to visiting Australia later this year to meet (Australian Prime Minister) Anthony Albanese for the Annual Leaders' meeting."

PM Lee also met Dr Park Jin, South Korea's newly appointed foreign minister, who is on his introductory visit here.

"Our countries have cooperated closely in trade and digitalisation, and we hope to explore new collaborations in other sectors, such as innovation and smart cities," said PM Lee, adding that he welcomed South Korea's continuing efforts to deepen its engagement with the region.

PM Lee also said he had an engaging discussion with South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor on regional and global developments.

"We also shared our thoughts on how Singapore and South Africa could work more closely together for mutual benefit. Singapore values its friendship with South Africa, and I look forward to further building on these strong ties."

Summing up the visits, PM Lee said: "We took stock of our countries' cooperation in various areas and looked towards exploring new collaborations and opportunities.

"Singapore values our good relations with other countries, and we seek to strengthen our bilateral ties on the basis of shared interests and mutual benefit."

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong also met Ms Wong and Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar separately.

Mr Wong said he discussed with Dr Jaishankar areas for bilateral cooperation as well as broader geopolitical developments. Mr Wong also said that he looked forward to further strengthening the Singapore-India partnership.

As for his meeting with Ms Wong, Mr Wong said they had a wide-ranging conversation on geopolitical and Covid-19 developments and climate change, and emphasised the longstanding and strong relationship between both countries underpinned by the comprehensive strategic partnership.