PM Lee congratulates Japanese counterpart Kishida for his party's election success

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has congratulated his Japanese counterpart for his party's victory in recent elections, saying the result was a strong signal of the Japanese people's trust in Mr Fumio Kishida's leadership.

In a letter to Mr Kishida on Friday (July 15), PM Lee said: "While your party's success comes at a time of grief given the recent passing of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, the election results are a strong signal of the Japanese people's trust and confidence in your government and leadership."

Mr Kishida's incumbent Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner won a convincing majority in Japan's Upper House of Parliament in an election on July 10, two days after Mr Abe was killed by a lone gunman at a campaign rally.

PM Lee said that Singapore and Japan enjoy an excellent and multifaceted partnership, underpinned by warm people-to-people ties and close cooperation across many sectors.

He added that during the two leaders' recent meetings in Tokyo and Singapore, they expanded collaboration in many areas including digitalisation, innovation and defence.

"We also agreed to explore further collaboration in the economic sphere and on the full resumption of cross-border travel. I look forward to continue working with you to further enhance our ties.

"I wish you good health and every success, and look forward to meeting you again soon," PM Lee said in the letter.

PM Lee made a working visit to Tokyo in May in conjunction with the 27th International Conference on the Future of Asia, where he met Mr Kishida.

The LDP and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, won 76 seats in Sunday's election, well above the 56 seats they needed to retain their majority and the 69 seats they needed to increase their size in the body.