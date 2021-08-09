PM: Don't take hard-won social cohesion for granted

Singaporeans can look forward to a careful reopening of the economy, having worked together, looked out for others and relied on one another through the crisis, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

But they cannot take social cohesion for granted, he stressed in his National Day message yesterday, noting the fight against Covid-19 has taken a toll on everyone.

"Now, more than ever, we need to watch out for one another, for signs of fatigue, distress or anguish among our friends and family. We should have the courage to ask for help ourselves if we need it," he said in a speech recorded at the Botanic Gardens' Symphony Lake.

The pandemic has also strained fault lines in society and brought up difficult issues the country needs to deal with, he added.

He cited three: helping lower-wage workers progress, addressing anxieties over foreigners, and managing issues of race and religion.

PM Lee noted that lower-wage workers have found it harder to cope with reduced incomes and unexpected job losses, and have been given more help. But as a skills-based economy takes shape, they will need more sustained support.

A tripartite workgroup has been developing proposals to improve their prospects. These will build on Workfare and the Progressive Wage Model to boost incomes, and create new opportunities for upskilling and job progression.

"Real progress for lower-wage workers is an essential part of inclusive growth," PM Lee said.

On foreign work pass holders, PM Lee said he understood the anxieties, and the Government has to tweak its policies to manage the quality, numbers and concentrations of foreigners here.

But he cautioned against turning inwards, saying that this would damage the country's standing as a global hub and cost jobs and opportunities. "It goes against our values of openness, and of being accepting of others who are different from us."

On race and religion, he said maintaining harmony is unremitting work, as social norms evolve. "With every new generation, our racial harmony needs to be refreshed, reaffirmed, and reinforced," he said.

DELICATE BALANCE This harmony did not result from every group stridently insisting on its identity and rights; it was the fruit of mutual understanding and compromise by all parties - the majority as well as the minorities. PRIME MINISTER LEE HSIEN LOONG, in his National Day message.

Recent racist incidents, while worrying, are not the norm, he said. "Many more happy interracial interactions happen every day, but these seldom go viral. The negative incidents do not mean that our approach is failing. However, they illustrate how issues of race and religion will always be highly emotive, and can easily divide us."

PM Lee said it is helpful to air and acknowledge these sensitive issues candidly and respectfully, as Singapore's harmony took generations of sustained effort.

"This harmony did not result from every group stridently insisting on its identity and rights; it was the fruit of mutual understanding and compromise by all parties - the majority as well as the minorities.

"We must not lightly give up this hard-won and delicate balance. As our society evolves, we have to continually adjust this balance to maintain our social harmony," he said.

PM Lee also touched on the Covid-19 situation, citing the major cluster of cases at Jurong Fishery Port that spread to wet markets and resulted in tighter measures, leaving many disappointed.

"It felt like a setback after all the progress we had made. But our goal was always to protect both lives and livelihoods," he said, pointing to the difficult balance that was required. "There are certainly areas where we could have done better. But ultimately, we have kept everyone in Singapore, including migrant workers, safe."

"We are in a more resilient position," added PM Lee. "From time to time, new crises will again test our resolve and unity. But Covid-19 has shown that we can face them with grit and determination, and stay one united people."