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Those eligible for the payout include platform workers who have net earnings of more than $500 each month from delivery or ride-hailing work from December 2025 to February 2026.

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SINGAPORE – Active platform workers – including delivery riders, and drivers of private-hire vehicles and taxis – will get $200 in cash from the Government, starting from the end of April.

This is to cushion the immediate impact of fuel price hikes on the earnings of platform workers, said Acting Transport Minister and Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow on April 7.

He was responding to MPs’ five questions on targeted help for platform workers, given the high energy prices arising from the Israel-Iran conflict.

For example, Dr Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah (Jalan Besar GRC) had asked about the estimated impact of higher petrol prices on monthly operating costs of platform workers, and if there will be contingency measures to assist them.

Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh (Aljunied GRC) had also asked if the Government will provide road tax rebates for those riding motorcycles, private-hire vehicles and taxis. He also asked about petrol duty rebates for private-hire and taxi drivers.

Mr Siow had said that reducing fuel and diesel duties across the board would be “too blunt an approach” and could be regressive. He also said that as an open economy, Singapore should allow fuel prices to reflect market realities.

He added that fuel vouchers and fare adjustments have been introduced following discussions between National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and platform and taxi operators.

The $200 cash payout will provide further relief, he added.

Those eligible for the payout include platform workers who have net earnings of more than $500 each month from delivery or ride-hailing work from December 2025 to February 2026 , across all platform operators.

The CPF Board will automatically disburse the payout to these workers, based on the net earnings declared by their platform operator when making CPF contributions.

This will be paid out via PayNow for those who linked their NRIC to the payment method by April 30 .

And those who have not linked their NRIC to PayNow, but have a DBS, POSB, OCBC or UOB bank account registered with the GovBenefits website will receive the payout through Giro by May 11 .

A third group – those who do not have their NRIC linked to PayNow, or lack a valid bank account – will receive their payment through GovCash by May 18 .

All taxi drivers who hired taxis with taxi operators over the same three-month period also qualify for the cash relief.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will automatically disburse the payout through taxi operators by mid-May to eligible taxi drivers who do not receive it from CPF Board.