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(From left) Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad, PM Lawrence Wong and Chairman of AMP Singapore Fathurrahman Dawoed at the 35th anniversary celeberation of AMP Singapore on Nov 27.

SINGAPORE - Individuals looking for career guidance can seek advice from mentors across a wide-range of professions via a platform set up to help advance the economic well-being and social mobility of Singapore’s Muslim community.

This new initiative by non-profit organisation AMP Singapore comes as it aims to close the gap between the Muslim community’s median monthly household and the national average by 2040.

The new platform and goal were announced on Nov 27 at a dinner commemorating the 35th anniversary of the organisation, formerly known as the Association of Muslim Professionals.

Speaking at the event held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong noted the organisation’s contributions over the years in supporting families, nurturing young people, helping professionals develop their careers and encouraging many to give back to the community.

Recalling a speech he made in 2022 where he encouraged AMP Singapore to deepen collaboration with other Malay/Muslim organisations and rally more professionals to contribute their expertise and experience, PM Wong said he is glad that it has made good progress on both fronts and that it was expanding the impact of its work.

He said a new generation is showing the same spirit of initiative and service that marked the organisation’s beginnings and he hopes AMP Singapore will continue to build on its strong foundation and do even more in the years ahead.

This includes continuing to encourage more Malay/Muslim professionals to contribute their knowledge, experience and networks so that more people can benefit from the community’s progress.

“Continue to nurture younger members, give them opportunities to develop their ideas, and encourage them to take on leadership responsibilities.

“ Continue to deepen your partnerships with other Malay/Muslim organisations, including through M3+, so that we can bring together our strengths and resources, and achieve more for the community,” PM Wong added, referring to the collaboration between MUIS, Yayasan MENDAKI and MESRA to uplift the Malay/Muslim community.

At the event, AMP Singapore launched its new initiative called Project 30K, which sets a goal for the Muslim community’s median monthly household income to reach $30,000 by 2040.

In a media statement, AMP Singapore said the project is a shared developmental aspiration to grow the community’s financial strength across generations. It focuses beyond income on wealth generation and asset building anchored in purpose and values.

Using data from the Malay community as a proxy due to unavailability of such data for Muslims, AMP Singapore noted that the median household income for the Malay community in 2025 was $8,581 compared with the national median of $12,446.

With the organisation projecting the national median to be $31,852 in 2040, AMP Singapore chairman Fathurrahman Dawoed said the vision is for the community to grow and thrive as Singapore progresses.

“There is no shortage of talent, ambition, or potential in our community. Our hope is to enable everyone to have the means to build the future that they aspire to,” he said.

While the $30,000 goal provides a sense of the economic landscape ahead, Fathurrahman said it does not define what success must look like for every household.

“What matters more is what greater economic strength makes possible: the freedom to pursue our aspirations, care for our loved ones, lead meaningful and fulfilling lives, and contribute to others,” he added.

As part of efforts to reach the goal , AMP Singapore launched Pace by AMP, a digital platform that allows individuals to be connected to relevant opportunities, resources, support and networks.

Designed to support youths, tertiary students and working adults, the free platform can link up individuals with experienced professionals from various sectors to offer career insights, guidance, and opportunities to expand their professional networks.

Individuals can browse through Pace, which currently lists over 200 mentors across 63 professional fields, including finance, technology, healthcare and law, and indicate the career guidance or support they are seeking. The organisation will then facilitate connections with suitable mentors based on their needs and interests.

Other resources on Pace are a job interview preparation tool that leverages on artificial intelligence and allows individuals to take part in a simulated interview, and a centralised resource for individuals to explore bursaries and scholarships.

As AMP Singapore develops Pace further, Fathurrahman said it will engage the community to understand the challenges they face and what would help them move forward, and that this will help shape potential new features.

Noting that the organisation’s story has always been one of collective effort and a shared vision, he said: “Tonight, we carry that spirit forward. Professionals can mentor the next generation. Institutions and partners can create more opportunities. And each of us can find a way to support someone in our daily lives.”