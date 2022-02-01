Philippine Foreign Secretary in Singapore on working visit

Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin is in Singapore for a working visit, and met Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan yesterday morning.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the two met for breakfast, and reaffirmed the excellent and longstanding relations between Singapore and the Philippines.

The two countries celebrated 50 years of diplomatic relations in 2019.

MFA said Mr Locsin and Dr Balakrishnan "noted the flourishing people-to-people ties between the two countries, and looked forward to the restoration of travel links once the Covid-19 situation has eased".

In a Facebook post, Dr Balakrishnan said: "I am heartened by the mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates, which will facilitate the safe resumption of cross-border travel."

MFA said the two men also discussed ways to enhance existing bilateral cooperation in the areas of security and defence, and education.

Also on the agenda were discussions on regional and international developments, including efforts to uphold Asean centrality, unity and credibility, and the situation in Myanmar, MFA added.

Dr Balakrishnan said Mr Locsin had last visited Singapore more than two years ago.

During that visit in July 2019, the two launched the repainted Alkaff Bridge at Robertson Quay.