Permanently banning cheating trainee lawyers from the Bar may be too harsh a penalty: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE - Trainee lawyers who cheated in the 2020 Bar examination should face significant sanction to reflect the seriousness of their conduct, but to permanently prevent them from being called to the Bar may be too harsh.

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said this in Parliament on Monday (May 9) in response to questions by MPs over the recent revelations that 11 aspiring lawyers had cheated in the 2020 Bar exam known as Part B.

Ms He Ting Ru (Sengkang GRC) asked whether the punishments meted out were sufficient, while Mr Seah Kian Peng (Marine Parade GRC) asked about second chances.

Mr Shanmugam said the message has to be sent to others that cheating by trainee lawyers will be dealt with very seriously.

"At the same time, what is the right penalty?" he asked.

"These are young people. Does that mean that you forever prevent them from practising? I think most people will say that would sound very harsh."

Mr Shanmugam stressed that he was being careful about what he says because the applications of the trainee lawyers to be admitted to the Bar are still before the court.

The cases of cheating were revealed in written grounds by High Court judge Choo Han Teck on April 18.

Justice Choo said he had adjourned the applications by six aspiring lawyers to be called to the Bar after the Attorney-General objected to their admission because they had cheated in the Part B exam.

Five of them, who had shared answers on messaging platform WhatsApp, had their applications adjourned for six months.

The other, who was found to have colluded with another candidate, had hers adjourned for a year.

The next day, the Attorney-General's Chambers revealed that the Attorney-General was considering another five applications.

Those who cheated had to retake the relevant papers and they passed the following year.

On Monday, Mr Shanmugam reiterated that the applicants will need to convince all stakeholders that they are fit and proper to practise law before they are allowed to do so.