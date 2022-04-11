Perception that US on the wane as the East rises likely to be proven wrong

There is a strong perception in some parts of the world, including China, that the East is rising and the West declining, and that the United States no longer has a bright future as the world is changing too fast for its system - a democracy with checks and balances.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he does not believe this at all, in a dialogue with the editorial board of The Wall Street Journal.

While the US is preoccupied with many problems for which it does not see a ready solution, to conclude that America is a country with no future is a "very, very rash assumption to make", he said.

"It is a bet which, if proven wrong - which is very likely - is going to cost; cost in overly ambitious plans, cost in overly complacent assumptions, cost in being aggressive in ways which are going to cause a problem, not just to the US, but with the rest of the world."

Even if the US is no longer a hyperpower, it will still be close to the biggest economy and one of the most advanced, vibrant and dynamic economies and societies in the world, able to attract talent, generate new ideas and reinvent itself, PM Lee added.

But he noted that this was not a universal view, and there is not much the US can do about that perception by arguing about it.

"You can only solve that problem by progressively being seen to overcome your problems. And to be looking outwards and to be playing the part which so many countries in the Asia-Pacific would like you to play," he added.

For a long time, PM Lee said, the US had held itself out as a beacon for the world and saw that it was in its own interest to be open and to carry the obligations of being a policeman in the region.

And the stability of the region turned out to be a boon, with many US multinational corporations and citizens benefiting from being in the region, and many from the region developing links with and a fondness for the US, he added.

But over time, as the balance shifted with the rise of China and the development of South Korea and South-east Asian countries, a counter-narrative developed in the US, questioning why it should still bear the burden of security when its share of the gains is smaller than it used to be, he said.

While the current US administration under President Joe Biden takes a broader approach, the strategic and economic balance has shifted, and adjustments do need to be made in terms of what the other countries in the region will do, PM Lee added.

He also said he felt the bipartisan mood over the US-China relationship was "not helpful". While the Biden administration handles foreign policy differently from its predecessor, it has not shifted much in terms of US-China relations, he noted.

PM Lee said that already, there is very little trust on both sides, and it will not be easy to find the right level of officials empowered to engage so that both powers can reach rapprochement to reduce tensions, build up trust, and work towards accommodations that are necessary for coexistence.

"In a situation where 80 per cent of the relationship is adversarial or conflictual, you cannot really segregate the remaining 20 per cent and say, 'Here, I would like to win-win, cooperate on pandemics and climate change or, for that matter, trade'," added PM Lee.

Meanwhile, China treats the Pacific like a near abroad in some ways, and has intense engagements with countries in the region, he noted.

Pointing to Chinese President Xi Jinping's remarks several years ago about the Pacific being big enough for both the US and China, PM Lee said the question is whether the region is big enough for countries to be friends with both the US and China, or whether it is big enough to be split down the middle.

On this count, he noted, China has said it is quite happy for countries to be friends with both, and that it does not approve of closed, exclusive groupings.

At the same time, it has also said regional affairs should be resolved by regional countries, even though "there are some regional issues in which countries which are not within the region have a legitimate interest", he added, citing freedom of navigation.

Asked what China's intentions might be, PM Lee said he could not read Mr Xi's mind, but believes that he feels a sense of mission. Quoting a phrase Mr Xi had used in previous speeches about China's goals to "stand up, get rich and get strong", PM Lee said it has already achieved the first two, and Mr Xi will want to accomplish the last part of the formulation.

He noted that China has just marked the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China and declared an end to extreme poverty. For the next centenary in 2049, when China will mark 100 years as the People's Republic, "they aspire to be a modern, great nation", he added.

America's challenge, he said, is to manage its relationship with China, so that China gets there in a way that is constructive and not destabilising to the global system.

In fact, China, too, wants friends and influence, added PM Lee.

He noted that China had commissioned a study some 20 years ago on how great powers rose and fell over time, and concluded that all the powers that rose by might of arms eventually ran into trouble.

He also said countries in the region have a broad relationship with China and want to take advantage of the business opportunities it brings, but at the same time, they also want to retain "freedom of manoeuvre and agency in a multi-polar world".

Tham Yuen-C