Penmanship, foodie reflections and putting health first: What politicians are talking about

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times looks at what politicians, and the politically related, are up to in this weekly series.

Sweeping statements

With Chinese New Year days away, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Christopher de Souza and Marine Parade GRC MP Fahmi Aliman are brushing up on their Chinese calligraphy. On Sunday (Jan 23), Mr de Souza wrote 15 pieces of the Chinese character for peace and harmony (he) to be given to grassroots volunteers in his constituency.

"Not bad for a Eurasian," commented Brother Paul Rogers, a former principal at Mr de Souza's alma mater St Joseph's Institution, on a video of him in the act.