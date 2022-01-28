Penmanship, foodie reflections and putting health first: What politicians are talking about

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times looks at what politicians, and the politically related, are up to in this weekly series.
Sweeping statements
With Chinese New Year days away, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Christopher de Souza and Marine Parade GRC MP Fahmi Aliman are brushing up on their Chinese calligraphy. On Sunday (Jan 23), Mr de Souza wrote 15 pieces of the Chinese character for peace and harmony (he) to be given to grassroots volunteers in his constituency.
"Not bad for a Eurasian," commented Brother Paul Rogers, a former principal at Mr de Souza's alma mater St Joseph's Institution, on a video of him in the act.
Mr Fahmi meanwhile inked the Chinese words for blessing (fu) and heart (xin), noting that they represent his wish to continue both uplifting low-wage workers and having a positive impact on his residents.
Both MPs appear to have the same shifu, or teacher: accomplished Chinese calligrapher and Cultural Medallion recipient Tan Siah Kwee.
For Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, the choice characters were ping an, or safe and well, as he hopes his residents will stay safe and find time for wellness in the Year of the Tiger.
Associate Professor Faishal, who has been writing calligraphy pieces ahead of Chinese New Year for the past five years, was clearly proud of his penmanship. On Tuesday, he shared a photo of three makciks, or aunties, displaying his handiwork.
"This is our multiracial Singapore!" he said.
Food for thought
Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin has also been getting his hands dirty.
From painting military model kits to now baking, the Marine Parade GRC MP continues to expand his social media repertoire. In a video posted by his Kembangan-Chai Chee ward on Monday (Jan 24) titled "If Tan Can Cook, So Can You!", he channels his inner Martin Yan - a popular television host and chef - to take viewers through a step-by-step process to homemade almond cookies.
Food posts on social media are clearly a winning proposition, but they are also useful for emphasising serious points. Sengkang GRC MP Jamus Lim spotlighted on Monday a hawker stall near his place that sells mee pok and other noodle dishes, as an exemplar of Singapore's "hardworking, owner-operated small enterprises" who constantly upgrade and improve themselves.
"I believe that the national business environment has to wean our firms off a low-wage, imported-worker model, toward one focused on increasing capital reinvestment and technology deployment, encouraging them to expand, and elevating them into regional and possibly global players," said Associate Professor Lim.
Fellow Workers' Party member and Aljunied GRC MP Leon Perera also used his Facebook page to shine a light on hawker culture here, and said it is an important part of the national identity. He shared a story of a 31-year-old who closed his prawn noodle stall this month, citing manpower and operational factors.
"We need to review our policies towards the hawker industry to ensure that it survives and thrives," said Mr Perera.
Giving weight to wellness
Amid the festivities, some MPs also offered a reminder of the adage that health is wealth.
On Saturday (Jan 22), Parliament Secretary for Health Rahayu Mahzam shared that she had taken a fall and hit her head, which led to some bleeding and a slight headache, and that her husband rushed her to the hospital. Thankfully, the doctor said it was not serious and she just needed some rest. Ms Rahayu was back to her packed schedule the next day.
Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan also had to excuse himself from official duties owing to a health scare - albeit of a different kind.
On Tuesday, he disclosed that he had received a health risk warning on possible Covid-19 exposure. Though he subsequently tested negative on an antigen rapid test (ART), the seven-day monitoring period meant he had to miss the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders' Retreat in Bintan, which Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sim Ann attended in his stead.
Meanwhile, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng marked a milestone this week in his fight against nose cancer.
On Wednesday, he completed the last of 33 radiation therapy sessions at National Cancer Centre Singapore.
Writing on Facebook, he thanked the therapist team for taking great care of him, and for ensuring that each session went smoothly. Mr Baey was diagnosed with Stage 1 nose cancer last November.
"Even though the side effects are at their worst now (eg fatigue, loss of taste, scorching on my neck) and will take weeks and months to recover (may or may not be fully), today is still a milestone in my fight against cancer," he said.