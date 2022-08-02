Pelosi begins Asia trip with calls on President Halimah, PM Lee

A group of six US congressmen led by Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi called on President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana yesterday.

Madam Halimah and the congressional delegation affirmed the excellent and longstanding partnership between Singapore and the United States, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said.

Madam Halimah said in a Facebook post after their meeting: "We discussed ways to deepen educational and people-to-people ties between our two countries, and welcomed cooperation in new and forward-looking areas like climate change. We also exchanged views on fostering social cohesion and creating greater opportunities for women."

Singapore is the first stop of the congressional delegation's visit to the Indo-Pacific region this week.

Mrs Pelosi had, on Sunday, said the visit - which will include stops in Malaysia, South Korea and Japan - aimed to reaffirm America's commitment to its allies and friends.

The delegation also met PM Lee and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. PM Lee, who had met Mrs Pelosi in Washington in March and May, said in a Facebook post he was glad to reciprocate her hospitality.

He said he had a good meeting with the delegation, during which they discussed deepening the US' economic engagement, including through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), as well as key issues such as Asean-US cooperation, cross-strait relations and climate change.

"This is the first Codel (congressional delegation) to visit Singapore since the pandemic, and we value Congress' strong support for our bilateral partnership with the US, and for a sustained US presence in the region," he said. "I look forward to welcoming more Codels to Singapore."

Both sides affirmed the deep and multi-faceted partnership between Singapore and the US, underpinned by robust cooperation across the defence, security and economic spheres, said MFA.

"PM welcomed the commitment expressed by the congressional delegation for strong US engagement of the region," added MFA.

PM Lee and the delegation also exchanged views on key international and regional developments, including the war in Ukraine.

MFA said: "PM Lee highlighted the importance of stable US-China relations for regional peace and security."

The delegation also met Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, and Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Mr Wong said in a Facebook post that both sides affirmed the crucial role of the US in providing the framework for regional peace, stability and progress.

"We look forward to deepening our cooperation with the US in many areas including the green economy, sustainable finance and the digital economy," he said.

"We are grateful for our many friends in Congress, who play an important role in strengthening ties between Singapore and the United States."

Meanwhile, Mr Teo said on Facebook that he and the delegation discussed common security challenges and reaffirmed the excellent and mutually beneficial partnership between both countries and their defence and security establishments.

"I expressed Singapore's appreciation for the US' strong support for the SAF's (Singapore Armed Forces) training in the US," he said.

"We also exchanged views on mitigation measures like accelerating the renewable energy transition and adopting innovative green solutions by harnessing new technologies, and adaptation to sea level rise. We also discussed the importance of Asean and its role in bringing countries together," he added.

Besides Mrs Pelosi, the delegation comprises House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Gregory Meeks of New York, House Veterans' Affairs Committee chairman Mark Takano of California, Congresswoman Suzan DelBene of Washington, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois, and Congressman Andy Kim of New Jersey. All six members are from the Democratic Party.

The delegation is scheduled to travel to Malaysia today for the next leg of its trip.