Party 'to respond to allegations at appropriate time'

  • Published
    1 hour ago

The Workers' Party (WP) will respond to the allegations against its party's leaders at "an appropriate forum and junction" since Parliament's Committee of Privileges' work is still in progress, it said yesterday.

The party was referring to the interim report released by the Committee of Privileges last Friday night, which included evidence from former WP MP Raeesah Khan saying that the party leaders had told her to continue with her lie. It also reiterated that party chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh is prepared to give evidence before the committee.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 06, 2021, with the headline 'Party 'to respond to allegations at appropriate time''. Subscribe
