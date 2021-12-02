Parliament's privileges panel to continue to look into complaint against Raeesah

The Committee of Privileges looking into the complaint against former Workers' Party (WP) MP Raeesah Khan for lying in Parliament will continue with its work, the Clerk of Parliament said yesterday.

The committee will also be presenting its report to Parliament in due course.

The Office of the Clerk of Parliament made these points in a statement after Ms Khan sent a letter of resignation as an MP for Sengkang GRC to Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin at 10.47pm on Tuesday.

MPs were informed of Ms Khan's resignation yesterday, it said.

It added that the Parliament (Privileges, Immunities and Powers) Act regulates the conduct of MPs and other persons in connection with its proceedings, and can summon any person to appear before the Committee of Privileges to give evidence at any time before the conclusion of its report.

Ms Khan, 27, had on Nov 1 admitted to lying in Parliament at an earlier sitting about details of a sexual assault case that she had alleged was mishandled by the police.

Following her admission, Leader of the House Indranee Rajah raised an official complaint against Ms Khan for breaching her parliamentary privilege, and asked for the matter to be referred to Parliament's Committee of Privileges.

The members of the committee considering Ms Khan's case are Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, National Development Minister Desmond Lee, Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, Parliamentary Secretary for Communications and Information and for Health Rahayu Mahzam, Chua Chu Kang GRC MP Don Wee and WP's Mr Dennis Tan, who is the MP for Hougang.

Mr Tong, Mr Zaqy and Ms Rahayu are standing in for Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli and Ms Indranee, who have recused themselves from the proceedings.