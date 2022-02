Support for caregivers of those with special needs available beyond schools

SINGAPORE - Caregivers of people with special needs or disabilities can find support beyond the school setting, said Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli in Parliament on Monday (Feb 14).

He was responding to questions from Mr Don Wee (Chua Chu Kang GRC), Mr Dennis Tan (Hougang) and Nominated MP Shahira Abdullah on measures to support caregivers of such persons in aspects such as mental health and respite care.

The parliamentary questions come after two 11-year-old boys with special needs were found dead in a canal in Upper Bukit Timah in January. The father of the twins has been charged with murder.

On Monday, Mr Masagos said there is an online Enabling Guide, a resource portal by SG Enable.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and SG Enable also work with social service agencies to increase awareness of services on offer, from as early as when children are diagnosed with special needs at birth or as they develop.

"This is also the opportunity to begin better equipping caregivers of such young children," he said.

For example, SG Enable runs a Start Right workshop twice a month, to provide information on early intervention, the Early Intervention Programme for Infants and Children (Eipic), strategies for caregivers to engage their children at home, as well as available community resources and support.

The Early Childhood Development Agency is also developing a guide for parents of preschool-aged children who require early intervention, expected to be ready by April this year.

It will include information on developmental needs, ways to access early intervention services, support available to facilitate the child's transition from the preschool years to school-age provisions, as well as self-care strategies and resources, said Mr Masagos.

Care services available include special student care centres that provide before and after school care, day activity centres and children and adult disability homes.

Mental health support available include hotlines as well as caregiver community outreach teams that aim to provide emotional support for caregivers of persons with mental health conditions, who have or are at risk of developing mental health needs.

"Supporting caregivers requires many helping hands. It is a whole-of-society effort involving not just the Government, but the community as well," said Mr Masagos, citing Project 3i, which is under the SG Together Alliance for Action for Caregivers of Persons with Disabilities.

The project, started by caregiver support charity CaringSG, aims to connect caregivers with others in the community, provide befriending and peer mentorship by trained caregivers, and provide caregivers and families with complex needs with advisory support from professional volunteers.