Parliament observes minute of silence in tribute to Britain's late Queen

Quiet fell over the House on Monday as MPs held a minute of silence in tribute to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, who died last Thursday aged 96.

MPs bowed their heads, along with British High Commissioner to Singapore Kara Owen, who was in the public gallery.

In a speech, Leader of the House Indranee Rajah recognised the "reciprocal relationship of warmth and affection" between the Queen and Singapore, and said her death marked "the end of an era".

She said Queen Elizabeth had a unique role in Singapore's history. Singapore was under the symbolic rule of the British monarchy until the 1960s, including during its transition from a British crown colony to an independent state.

Ms Indranee noted that at the inaugural session of the Legislative Assembly - the forerunner to the current Parliament - formed after the landmark 1955 general election, the Queen sent a congratulatory message.

"I am glad... to express to my people in Singapore my great satisfaction at the significant advance in their constitutional progress," the Queen said in the message that was delivered in the House on April 22, 1955.

The Queen was head of not only the United Kingdom, but also of the Commonwealth, a group of 56 countries, including Singapore.

In 1947, on her 21st birthday, she had pledged in a broadcast from Cape Town to devote her life to the service of the Commonwealth.

Ms Indranee, citing this, said: "Throughout her remarkable life, the Queen was the epitome of duty, stability, wisdom and grace. Above all, she embodied duty and service before self in an unbroken thread through the decades."

The Queen was also loved because of her personal touch and the warmth, sincerity and graciousness that she displayed to people from all walks of life, added Ms Indranee.

Singapore played host to the Queen in three state visits - in 1972, 1989 and 2006. On her second, she visited Ang Mo Kio, and a young girl - Ms He Ting Ru, now a Workers' Party MP for Sengkang GRC - was photographed giving her a bouquet of flowers, noted Ms Indranee.

While the Queen had received countless gifts from around the world, at least a couple from Singapore appeared to have meant something to her, she added.

They included a gold-plated made-in-Singapore Rollei film camera, as well as a gold and diamond Peranakan brooch which she was said to have worn more than 20 times - most recently in May during the opening of the Elizabeth rail line in London.

Ms Indranee said the Queen's association with Singapore continues to be marked around the city. Examples include Queen Elizabeth Walk along Marina Bay, the Queenstown estate and Princess Elizabeth Primary School.

"They record parts of our history and reflect our continued high regard for her late Majesty and our enduring friendly relations with the United Kingdom," added Ms Indranee.

She also extended condolences on behalf of the House to King Charles III, the royal family and the people of Britain.