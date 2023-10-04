Parliament debates on what constitutes basic needs after NTU report on adequate minimum incomes

SINGAPORE - MPs debated what constitutes basic needs in Parliament on Wednesday in the wake of a study on adequate minimum incomes published last month.

The Minimum Income Standards (MIS) Report 2023 by Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (LKYSPP) had drawn a joint response from the Government, which said the study is not just about basic needs such as housing, food and clothing, but what individuals would like to have.

On Wednesday, Mr Ang Wei Neng (West Coast GRC) asked whether the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) would consider adjusting financial assistance for low-income families in view of the MIS report’s findings, or conduct its own study to determine the level of living wage required to support a basic standard of living.

In response, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development Eric Chua said MSF regularly reviews ComCare schemes to ensure lower-income families have enough help to meet their basic living needs.

He said the ministry last increased the cash support for ComCare Short-to-Medium Term Assistance and Long-Term Assistance in August 2022.

Mr Chua added that MSF references price data from the Department of Statistics, views from domain experts and community stakeholders, and academic studies and research commissioned by MSF in reviewing the assistance schemes.

Mr Ang pointed out a “big discrepancy” between the MIS report – which proposed a monthly income of around $1,680 per capita to meet basic needs – and the Government’s response, which pegged Singapore’s average monthly expenditure at $1,650 per capita.

In response, Mr Chua brought up limitations in the report’s methodology, citing how many of the 300 participants in the small group discussions are not from low-income households, and how those in the minority may find it hard to share their views due to the group dynamics.

He added that the study makes the assumption that low-income households receive the same amount of financial help as median-income households, which is incorrect.

Mr Chua said the MIS study looked beyond the basic needs of lower-income families, which is what government aid schemes provide for. He noted that the report also looked at “what it takes to enable a sense of belonging, respect, security, independence”, which is aspirational and what individuals or families would like to have.

Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) made the point that items like perfume could constitute a basic need as people may need it to stay presentable in Singapore’s hot climate when they go to work.

Associate Professor Lim also cited how Mr Chua had said in Parliament on Tuesday that ComCare has expanded its notion of basic needs to include mobile data plans, for instance.

In response, Mr Chua said mobile data plans allows for digital connectivity and human connection, which are basic needs.

He added that he had spoken to two lower-income single mothers living in public rental flats on Wednesday morning and asked them what they thought of items such as perfume, jewellery and overseas holidays, and whether they hoped to afford these items.