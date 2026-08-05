Parliament affirms amended WP motion on the future of S’pore’s economy

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Minister for Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry) Tan See Leng said that the country’s economic model has delivered good jobs, rising incomes and social mobility over successive generations.

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s economic strategy has never been about growth for its own sake, but for it to percolate through the broad economy to improve people’s lives, said Minister for Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry) Tan See Leng.

Responding to a WP motion suggesting that the country’s economic model was in need of reforms, Tan said its strategy has delivered good jobs, rising incomes and social mobility over successive generations.

The Government’s responsibility now is to ensure that this model continues to deliver in a very different world, he added.

WP MP Kenneth Tiong (Aljunied GRC) had moved the motion on the future of Singapore’s economy, which Parliament affirmed after PAP MP Edward Chia (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC) proposed four amendments to it.

The WP, which rejected the first of the four amendments, voted against the motion’s final version with all 12 of its MPs recording their dissent.

Over close to nine hours, the House debated how Singapore can nurture its small and medium enterprises, provide jobs for workers, and encourage innovation and entrepreneurship, amid greater uncertainty in the world.

Opening the debate, Tiong set out his party’s vision for an economy where fair distribution is built into growth, “rather than grow first and then redistribute by vouchers and rebates”.

Such an economy is one driven by dynamic local companies, healthy domestic demand, and Singaporeans and Singaporean capital venturing abroad, he said.

He added that Singapore’s longstanding economic model based on hosting large foreign multinational companies (MNCs) was now faltering in producing good jobs for the young, and has also squeezed and stunted local enterprises.

All 12 Workers’ Party MPs voted against the motion. PHOTO: MDDI

Speaking at the end of the debate, Tan said despite the different “views, diagnoses and prescriptions” put out by the 23 speakers before him, there was substantial common ground across the aisle in areas such as providing fulfilling careers and good incomes for Singaporeans, as well as having globally successful Singapore enterprises.

The Government cannot guarantee every venture will succeed and every job will remain the same or that transitions will be painless, he said.

“But what we can always do is to maintain a place where every person has a fair chance to try, a pathway to progress, and support to recover from setbacks.”

The Government will play its part by maintaining a trusted, open economy, investing for the long term, addressing gaps in capability, financing, and market access, and help workers prepare for change, he said.

But others have to play their part as well, he added, saying businesses must transform and invest in people, workers must keep learning, and entrepreneurs must build, compete, persevere, and accept responsibility.

Recounting his own entrepreneurial journey, Tan, who is a doctor by training, said he had founded Healthway Medical Group along with a few other doctors at 27, with no formal business training and had to learn the ropes on the job.

The company managed to find a niche by providing corporate healthcare services in HDB and industrial estates, and got a breakthrough when MNCs in Singapore became its earliest clients, he added.

Meeting the demanding standards of these established global companies allowed his company to build a track record and win the confidence of subsequent customers, he said.

Rather than crowding his firm out, Tan said the MNCs actually enabled it to grow.

Drawing from his experience, he said he learned that the Government must build the runway, but entrepreneurs and workers have to run on it and take off.

The Government can maintain sound institutions, open markets, clear rules, and also reduce avoidable friction, and share selected risks where there is a wider economic benefit, he noted.

But it cannot find the customers, build the business team, make commercial decisions, or persevere on the entrepreneur’s behalf.

“Government support should be a springboard for enterprise. It cannot become the business model,” he said.

“Governments cannot and do not create champions by simply writing larger cheques.”

He said Enterprise Singapore’s Scale-Up programme - designed to groom fast-growing local companies into global champions - helps firms build capabilities.

The 80 companies in the programme’s first seven cohorts generated a combined $2.5 billion in additional revenue within three years, and $1 billion came from overseas expansion, he added.

Tan outlined how government policies can help bridge five gaps that entrepreneurs and companies face: from aspiration to a first venture, research to innovation and enterprise, product to first customer, early traction to sustained scale, and a strong base to global scale.

For instance, programmes like Startup SG Founder, which provides startup capital, mentorship, and networking opportunities, provide structured early-stage support so serious ideas have a fair chance to be tested.

There are also programmes like the Partnerships for Capability Transformation scheme, which facilitates partnerships between local firms and MNCs, so that SMEs can participate in MNC supply chains.

When companies are ready to scale up, there is also the Startup SG Equity to catalyse private investment in early and growth-stage deep-tech companies.

But not everyone will start a company, and most Singaporeans will experience the economy through work, Tan said.

“That does not make their stake in Singapore’s success any less direct or lasting. A good job provides income today. But it should also enable a person to build skills, experience and confidence over time,” he said.

Addressing concerns over job disruption, Tan, who was previously Manpower Minister, acknowledged that job loss raises fears about income and whether one’s experience will still count, among other things.

“These concerns are real. We should not answer them merely by pointing to aggregate statistics or the number of courses available,” he said.

He added that support for workers must begin earlier, and that is why the Economic Strategy Review (ESR) has proposed “career bridges” linking workers in at-risk roles to more resilient occupations through training, guidance and job matching.

Wrapping up, he said Singapore’s success has never been guaranteed, and each generation has had to build it by staying open, learning faster, taking calculated risks and pulling together when circumstances were difficult.

“The next chapter will demand that same spirit,” he said.

“It will be powered by all fellow Singaporeans who can build, who can lead, who can own, innovate, adapt, and grow. That is how we secure the best future for Singapore, and that is how we will ensure that Singapore’s future economy truly works for all Singaporeans.”