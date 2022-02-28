PAP treads Sengkang ground with caution in the wake of WP-Raeesah fallout

SINGAPORE - The People's Action Party (PAP) is adopting a business-as-usual approach in Sengkang GRC, keeping up efforts on the ground it ceded to the Workers' Party (WP) at the last polls. All this while taking care not to exploit the turbulence generated by a lying scandal involving the opposition party's former MP Raeesah Khan.

PAP Sengkang insiders told The Straits Times that the party wants to avoid being perceived as taking pleasure in the incumbent WP team's misfortunes, which have spiralled from Ms Khan resigning her Sengkang seat to top WP leaders now potentially facing criminal charges.

And while most are now optimistic at the prospect of wresting back a constituency they unexpectedly lost at the 2020 General Election (GE) by 4,898 votes, PAP activists on the ground maintain a sobering picture of the difficult task at hand: winning over residents still enamoured of the WP, despite the wrongdoings by their former representative, Ms Khan.

Former senior minister of state Lam Pin Min, who was on the PAP slate that garnered 47.88 per cent of the vote against the WP's 52.12 per cent, said: "Regardless of Ms Khan's incident, the PAP Sengkang team will try our utmost best to continue to work the ground, connect with the residents and to regain the trust and support of the residents in Sengkang."

Among the other candidates in the 2020 team, labour chief Ng Chee Meng and former senior parliamentary secretary Amrin Amin did not respond to queries, while lawyer Raymond Lye declined comment. The four remain PAP branch chairmen in Sengkang GRC.

Two potential future candidates earlier identified by ST as actively walking the ground - academic Elmie Nekmat in Mr Amrin's Sengkang Central, and lawyer Kawal Pal Singh in Dr Lam's Sengkang West - also did not respond to queries.

Responding via e-mail, Dr Lam said the PAP Sengkang team has had several meetings since the election in July 2020, to regroup and plan its continual engagement with Sengkang residents.

"Our presence on the ground has remained and continued to be felt even immediately after the last GE," he said.

He added: "It is likely the intensity of engagement will increase further as Covid-19 becomes endemic and Singaporeans learn to live with the virus… Without a doubt, regardless of the challenges and difficulties we may face, the PAP Sengkang GRC team will work towards winning back the hearts and minds of Sengkang residents."

Since GE2020, the PAP has conducted engagement efforts in Sengkang over the Ramadan, Christmas, New Year and Chinese New Year festive periods, and distributed food, vouchers and other goodies to needy residents.

There are no plans to start Meet-the-People Sessions, though the former PAP candidates still actively publicise their Sengkang activities on social media.

The exception is Mr Amrin, whose recent posts cover locations in Nee Soon GRC, where he has been volunteering since January 2021, and Sembawang GRC, where he was an MP from 2015 to 2020 before he was moved to contest the newly formed north-eastern ward of Sengkang.

Dedicated PAP Facebook pages for each of its Sengkang branches of Central, East, North and West also appear to have ramped up their activity of late. Party volunteers, speaking on condition of anonymity, said this was due to plans being solidified and consolidated after a period of respite from the GE upset.

The challenge, they said, lies in stepping up outreach while trying not to reinforce the notion of "buy one, get one free" - where the opposition wins a constituency but the PAP continues to serve residents there.