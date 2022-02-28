PAP tends Sengkang ground with care in the wake of WP-Raeesah fallout

The People's Action Party (PAP) is adopting a business-as-usual approach in Sengkang GRC, keeping up efforts on the ground it ceded to the Workers' Party (WP) at the last polls. At the same time, it is taking care not to exploit the turbulence generated by a lying scandal involving the opposition party's former MP Raeesah Khan.

PAP Sengkang insiders told The Straits Times that the party wants to avoid being perceived as taking pleasure in the incumbent WP team's misfortunes, which have spiralled from Ms Khan resigning her Sengkang seat to top WP leaders now potentially facing criminal charges.

And while most are now optimistic at the prospect of wresting back a constituency they unexpectedly lost at the 2020 General Election (GE) by 4,898 votes, PAP activists on the ground say it is a difficult task to win over residents still enamoured of the WP, despite the wrongdoings by Ms Khan.

Former senior minister of state Lam Pin Min, who was on the PAP slate that garnered 47.88 per cent of the vote against the WP's 52.12 per cent, said: "Regardless of Ms Khan's incident, the PAP Sengkang team will try our utmost best to continue to work the ground, connect with the residents and to regain the trust and support of the residents in Sengkang."

Of the other candidates in the 2020 team, labour chief Ng Chee Meng and former senior parliamentary secretary Amrin Amin did not respond to queries, while lawyer Raymond Lye declined comment. The four remain PAP branch chairmen in Sengkang GRC.

Two potential future candidates earlier identified by ST - academic Elmie Nekmat, and lawyer Kawal Pal Singh - also did not respond to queries.

Responding by e-mail, Dr Lam said the PAP Sengkang team has met since the election in July 2020 to regroup and plan its engagement with Sengkang residents.

"Our presence on the ground has remained and continued to be felt even immediately after the last GE," he said.

He added: "It is likely the intensity of engagement will increase further as Covid-19 becomes endemic and Singaporeans learn to live with the virus… Without a doubt, regardless of the challenges and difficulties we may face, the PAP Sengkang GRC team will work towards winning back the hearts and minds of Sengkang residents."

The PAP has conducted engagement efforts in Sengkang during festive periods, and distributed food, vouchers and other goodies to needy residents.

Though there are no plans to start Meet-the-People sessions, the PAP's Facebook pages for each of its Sengkang branches appear to have intensified in activity of late. Party volunteers, speaking on condition of anonymity, said this was due to plans being solidified and consolidated after a period of respite from the GE.

The challenge, they said, lies in stepping up outreach while trying not to reinforce the notion of "buy one, get one free", in which the opposition wins a constituency but the PAP continues to serve residents there.

Activists also insisted that any attempts to intensify groundwork and "up their game" are to win Sengkang votes and have nothing to do with exploiting the WP's troubles involving Ms Khan.

"We are not doing anything additional because of Raeesah," said one.

Another added: "We don't want to come off as gloating over their situation… There's also a narrative that the PAP had an advantage in this whole incident, so it's not right for us to capitalise."

The parliamentary committee set up to probe Ms Khan's lies has been accused, in some quarters, of partisanship and setting out to "fix the opposition". Opposition supporters point out that the panel comprised seven PAP lawmakers and one from the WP.

In cases where PAP activists have gone online to express their glee - saying things like "I told you so" - senior members have quickly reined them in.

Nonetheless, within party ranks, there is more hope now than in the past two years, according to one cadre, that the saga might yet swing Sengkang voters back towards the ruling party at the next polls.

But this comes with a dose of pragmatism. "Sometimes you really need to see the reality on the ground," said one activist of the palpable support WP still wields.

Party members ST spoke to said the WP remains popular with Sengkang residents.

They attributed this to two key factors: the Sengkang MPs' media savvy, and the party's longstanding proposition of being a check and balance on the PAP.

They pointed to how economics professor Jamus Lim is a hit with younger voters on social media, with one PAP volunteer saying he is akin to an influencer.

Another said the WP is adept at positioning itself as an opposition representing unhappy residents. For these voters, the PAP's achievements are immaterial.

"You can't use reason with these people because whatever the WP does, they will still be forgiven," said one veteran PAP cadre. "It's going to be a really hard fight. The majority of us know that we have to work very hard to win votes."

At GE2020, the WP team positioned themselves as young parents who could identify with the aspirations and challenges faced by the equally young demographic of residents there. Meanwhile, the lack of familiarity with two of the PAP's candidates - Mr Ng and Mr Amrin went into the fray there only months before the polls - was cited as a contributing factor to the party's loss.

Dr Mustafa Izzuddin, a senior analyst at consultancy firm Solaris Strategies Singapore, said the PAP's blueprint for working the ground effectively may need to be calibrated for the younger demographic and issue-based interests of Sengkang residents.

But he felt the PAP's discreet strategy in the constituency was "logically correct and principled" and that its activists should continue to work the ground out of the public spotlight.

"The Raeesah incident will likely become a political footnote come the next election, as it will be the dual performance of WP MPs on the ground and in Parliament which will determine its fate in this GRC," Dr Mustafa said.

• Additional reporting by Hariz Baharudin