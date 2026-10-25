PAP refreshing ideas, expanding networks to renew itself: PM Wong

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Newly elected CEC members at the PAP Awards and Conference at Singapore Expo on Oct 25.

SINGAPORE - The PAP will renew itself by refreshing its ideas, broadening its membership and expanding its networks, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Party renewal is not just about fielding new candidates at each general election, he told cadres during a speech on Oct 25 at the PAP conference held at the Singapore Expo.

PM Wong, who is the PAP’s secretary-general, said Singaporeans today have more diverse views, experiences and aspirations.

While not everyone who wants to contribute will become a PAP member and some may disagree with it on certain issues , the party should still listen, learn from their experiences and work with them wherever it can, he added.

That is why the ruling party is widening its networks and creating more ways for people to engage with it, including through Friends of the PAP - a network of people prepared to make “common cause” with the party that was launched in 2024.

PM Wong said the PAP wants to connect with Singaporeans from different backgrounds and professions and find new ways for them to contribute, including working together where there is common ground.

That is how PAP keeps itself a “broad-based party – connected to people from all walks of life, and in touch with the changing aspirations of Singaporeans”.

“We welcome Singaporeans with these diverse experiences and fresh perspectives, so long as they share our commitment to build a better Singapore together,” said PM Wong.

He noted that some may contribute as Friends of the PAP, and some may become activists and members. Over time, some may also step up and take on greater responsibilities.

The Prime Minister also made the point that party renewal does not mean its veterans should step aside, as they still have much to contribute.

Instead, it means making room for younger members to step forward and take on greater responsibilities, while encouraging the younger cohort to draw on the wisdom and experience of their seniors.

“This is how the Government does leadership renewal. The same goes for the PAP,” he said in his Mandarin speech. “We must pass the torch from one generation to the next.”

When both generations learn from and support one another, the PAP will stay strong and relevant and be able to keep building a better Singapore for all, he added.

On Oct 25, former PAP MPs Charles Chong and Sitoh Yih Pin received meritorious service medals for their long-term contributions to party and country.

PAP members Charles Chong (left) and Sitoh Yih Pin (right) receiving the meritorious service medals from party chair Desmond Lee (centre) during the PAP Awards and Conference at Singapore Expo, on Oct 25. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Chong, the PAP’s longest-serving backbencher, entered Parliament in 1988 as an MP for Sembawang GRC and spent the next three decades serving residents in six constituencies, including Eunos, Pasir Ris, Punggol and Joo Chiat.

He became Deputy Speaker of Parliament in 2011, until his retirement in 2020. In 2018, he chaired the Parliamentary Select Committee on Deliberate Online Falsehoods, which laid the groundwork for the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act.

Sitoh became MP of Potong Pasir following the 2011 General Election, after two failed attempts at wresting the constituency from opposition stalwart Chiam See Tong,

He was MP for the single seat for 14 years, until his retirement in 2025. On the party front, he served on the PAP Central Executive Committee from 2017 to 2020.

The awards acknowledged both Chong and Sitoh for their ongoing contributions in mentoring newer politicians, including Sitoh’s guidance of the next generation of leaders serving in opposition-held wards.

In his speech, PM Wong said PAP activists have over the past year been discussing the issues that matter to Singaporeans, including jobs and AI, housing and parenthood, and education. These conversations matter, as activists get feedback on whether a policy that looks good on paper works as well on the ground.

“Sometimes it will tell us we need to explain ourselves better. And sometimes it will show us that things are not working as we intended – and we must change the policies,” he said.

Party activists’ suggestions have made a real difference in shaping the Government’s policies, he added, citing recent enhancements to paternity leave, shared parental leave and the Home Caregiving Grant.

As the PAP brings in new people, it must also make it easier for everyone to participate and contribute by modernising the way the organisation works, said PM Wong.

He announced updates to the PAP SG app, which was launched two years ago for people to connect with the party. Members can now access their digital membership cards, renew their membership and onboard new members through the app.

“These may seem like small changes. But they are part of a wider effort to keep the party active, connected and ready for the future,” he said.