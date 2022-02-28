PAP MPs welcome deferment of GST hike, urge Government to do more to help people cope with living costs

SINGAPORE - The deferring of the goods and services tax (GST) hike to 2023 and 2024, was welcomed by People's Action Party (PAP) backbenchers on Monday (Feb 28), with many of them saying that it would assuage anxiety about soaring prices.

Speaking on the first day of debate on the Budget 2022 statement, the nine PAP MPs who noted the delay said they were glad the Government had listened to feedback from the ground and had responded to Singaporeans' concerns.

"Many Singaporeans feel that while the GST increase is inevitable, it is better later than early. It is better to raise it in two tranches than two percentage points in one go," said Mr Liang Eng Hwa (Bukit Panjang), who chairs the Government Parliamentary Committee for Finance and Trade and Industry.

The GST hike of 7 per cent to 9 per cent will be implemented in two stages, with one percentage point on Jan 1, 2023, and another one percentage point on Jan 1, 2024, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong had announced in his Budget statement on Feb 18.

Of particular concern among MPs who spoke on the subject on Monday was how the tax increase might affect those in the middle-income group, who typically do not qualify for many support measures and will not get as much help, but could see their spending power eroded as prices of utilities, food and other necessities rise.

MPs said the $6.6 billion Assurance Package - meant to help cushion the increase in GST - may help this "sandwiched generation" tide over the transition period, but noted that they would need more help to cope with higher living costs after that.

Their remarks prompted Mr Wong to assure the House that he would give a full response to their "relevant, important questions" during his round-up speech on Wednesday (March 2) after all MPs speak.

Some MPs had, in their speeches, suggested that part of the answer to helping middle-income earners cope lies in raising their wages.

Mr Saktiandi Supaat (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC) said this would help Singaporeans cope with rising costs of living in a "sustained manner". He mooted raising the salaries of all front-line workers across the board, including healthcare workers and pre-school teachers, to recognise their contributions to society during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Mr Chong Kee Hiong (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC) said workers should be given more training opportunities so that they can upgrade themselves and go on to jobs with higher wages as they progress in their careers.

He urged the Government, unions and businesses to work together to come up with the most suitable training models for their sectors, and to find the best trainers.