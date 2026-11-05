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PAP co-opts Jeffrey Siow to top leadership body, along with Ng Chee Meng, Sim Ann and Chan Hui Yuh

(Clockwise from top left) Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow has been co-opted to the PAP’s top leadership body, along with Ng Chee Meng, Sim Ann and Chan Hui Yuh.

SINGAPORE – Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow, a first-term MP and newly promoted minister, has been co-opted to the PAP’s top leadership body, along with three others.

In a press release on Nov 5, the party announced it had co-opted Siow along with Chan Hui Yuh, Ng Chee Meng and Sim Ann.

Chan is also new to the party’s central executive committee (CEC), while Ng and Sim were similarly co-opted onto the previous leadership body in 2024.

Chan is a longtime opposition ward candidate, while Ng is Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and labour chief. Sim is Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs.

The four join another 14 members previously elected and co-opted into the CEC at the party’s internal election on Oct 25.

This brings the leadership body up to its maximum size of 18.

The CEC met on Nov 5, and also parcelled out its various party offices, the party statement said.

There was no change among the top roles, with Education Minister Desmond Lee continuing as party chair.

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli continues as vice-chair, while Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing remains assistant secretary-general.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung was reappointed treasurer.

But there was some movement among the heads of the party’s internal bodies, with first-term MPs and political office-holders taking the lead.

David Neo, who is Minister for Culture, Community and Youth has taken over as the head of the PAP senior’s group, and Goh Pei Ming, a senior minister of state, now leads the PAP’s climate action group.

Neo took over from Tan See Leng, while Goh fills the spot left by Koh Poh Koon.

Minister of state Dinesh Vasu Dash has also been appointed an assistant organising secretary – one of three. The other two are Alex Yam and Desmond Tan, who were reappointed.

Dinesh succeeds Low Yen Ling and Tan Kiat How in the role which involves coordinating the party’s activities.

All three men were elected, along with Siow, at the 2025 General Election and put into Government months later at a Cabinet reshuffle.