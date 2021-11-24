Panellists speak on bias, privilege, differences and lived experiences

A panel of six speakers discussed identity at an IPS-RSIS conference on the topic, moderated by the Institute of Policy Studies' principal research fellow and head of its social lab Mathew Mathews.

Here are some issues raised.

ACKNOWLEDGE CONCERNS OVER DISCRIMINATION

Professor Joseph Liow Tan Kah Kee

Chair in Comparative and International Politics and dean of Nanyang Technological University's College of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences

As Singapore works towards establishing a collective identity, it must evolve a framework to ensure no one is marginalised, Prof Liow said. It must also ensure that no one seeks to undermine the system by appealing to other identity markers, such as race and religion.

He noted that modern Singapore's identity has been shaped by its historical and geographical context, and cannot be divorced from that reality. While it is legitimate for people to express unhappiness with certain issues, it is important to stop such situations from "cascading downhill", he added.

Countries must have platforms to discuss differences and foster engagement between groups, he said. "A lot of times, difference arises from the fact that there's either disinterest or just... very deep aversion towards another party, without actually knowing what the other party represents."

This means acknowledging, rather than downplaying, differences, and tackling legitimate expressions of concern about discrimination. "If it's about 'we' and 'our' - the collective - there needs to be an effort and an opportunity for every element in that collective to be able to express their fears... about not being part of that collective."

DIFFERENCES NORMAL, NATURAL

Professor Vineeta Sinha

Sociologist at the National University of Singapore's Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences

It is important to consider concepts such as gender, political orientation and class interests when discussing issues of diversity in Singapore, Prof Vineeta said.

And it is useful to frame differences in positive terms, rather than focusing on the potential tensions that can arise, she added.

"If we accept differences as normal and natural in all their genuine expressions, then it becomes part and parcel of the fabric of everyday life," she said.

She also spoke about the importance of building a society in which people are committed to letting others from different communities express themselves, which helps avoid identity politics.

"The minute you begin to think that only women should be concerned about women's issues, or only ethnic minorities should be concerned about issues affecting ethnic minorities, is where you'll begin to see the cleavages."

TALK OF MULTIPLE IDENTITIES

Professor David Chan

A psychologist and director of the Singapore Management University's Behavioural Sciences Initiative

It is difficult to tell people that they should be "Singaporean first and foremost", and that their other identities must always come second, Prof Chan said.

Instead, figure out how people can be fully committed to the country while remaining true to the aspects of identity they feel most strongly about, he suggested.

He pointed out that frictions often arise when identity differences stem from different values - that is, what people fundamentally believe to be right and wrong.

One way to mitigate this is to remind people that they are more than just one particular identity, and that relationships can be built despite the existence of areas of difference, Prof Chan said.

Those who hold dominant, mainstream values should be sensitive to what others in the minority are going through, he added.

DON'T SHY AWAY FROM PRIVILEGE

Ms Corinna Lim

Executive director of the Association of Women for Action and Research

Ms Lim said terms such as privilege should not be something to shy away from, especially when linked to something sensitive, such as race. Instead, people should talk about them respectfully and with an understanding of what it means when the word "privilege" is used.

Ms Lim noted that social media has allowed for different types of identities to surface, and allows for engagement on topics where doors used to be closed.

She also cautioned that focusing on the Singaporean identity could create a division between Singaporeans and non-Singaporeans, given that 40 per cent of the population are not citizens.

"Using that as the means to try to bring people together - to me it has some downsides - and you'll have people falling through the cracks, like the migrant spouses who have Singaporean children. Where do they lie?" she said.

"A better way is really to think about certain rules and values that we go by. What do we stand for? Inclusiveness, diversity - we make sure that whatever, whoever you are, whatever your social identity, (there will be) no violence against you, the state will protect you."

MINORITIES' LIVED EXPERIENCES

Mr Sharvesh Leatchmanan

Co-founder and editor of Minority Voices

Mr Sharvesh said it is difficult for him to understand the Singaporean identity because his lived experience tells him that he is not part of this identity. "Because when I and many people who look like me are questioned about our nationality and about our citizenship, very often that makes you feel like you are not part of the social fabric in Singapore," he said.

He also noted that some people from minorities have told him that they have gone through internalised racism and self-hatred of their own ethnicity or culture.

Having faced discrimination, they distance themselves from their culture and ethnicity, and later in life, it is difficult for them to eventually connect with their culture and their roots, he said.

He acknowledged that there are policies that include the different races, and efforts are made to include people from different groups. "But on the ground, (in) interpersonal relationships, and when you're experiencing racism on a day-to-day basis, it can really make you feel otherwise."

EXPRESSING ANGER IS IMPORTANT

Mr Ng Yi-Sheng

Writer

Mr Ng, a gay Singaporean writer, noted that Prof Chan, in discussing the malleability of identity, had suggested refraining from being angry when in disagreement with others.

Mr Ng said: "Rage is productive. Sorrow is productive... Most people cannot express themselves through formal independent arguments and going through academic conferences which may or may not influence policy. So going into social media and venting, having that anger, that's important."

He also said some groups have the right to be angry when there is injustice, and added: "You know, Singapore, we've got five shared values. We've got justice, equality, we've got democracy, we've got progress. But all that we seem to care about is peace."