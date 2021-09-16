Gig workers

Panel identifies 3 areas to boost protections

  • Published
    35 min ago

The Advisory Committee on Platform Workers has zeroed in on three key areas to focus on in a bid to create a fairer, more balanced relationship between gig workers and their companies.

These workers, who include delivery riders, private-hire car drivers and taxi drivers, are not entitled to the basic protections afforded to employees.

After its first meeting yesterday, the committee said that it will focus on improving retirement and housing adequacy, ensuring adequate financial protection in case of work injury, and closing the gap in bargaining power between gig workers and platforms they work for.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 16, 2021, with the headline 'Panel identifies 3 areas to boost protections'. Subscribe
Topics: 