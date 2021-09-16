Panel identifies 3 areas to boost protections

The Advisory Committee on Platform Workers has zeroed in on three key areas to focus on in a bid to create a fairer, more balanced relationship between gig workers and their companies.

These workers, who include delivery riders, private-hire car drivers and taxi drivers, are not entitled to the basic protections afforded to employees.

After its first meeting yesterday, the committee said that it will focus on improving retirement and housing adequacy, ensuring adequate financial protection in case of work injury, and closing the gap in bargaining power between gig workers and platforms they work for.