Panel being set up to address noise disputes in neighbourhoods

A community advisory panel will be set up to tackle the thorny issue of neighbourhood noise disputes, and gather public feedback to establish what are unacceptable noise disturbances.

Announcing the panel yesterday, Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann said it aims to define a set of community norms to address noise concerns among residents.

It will look at defining what is deemed unacceptable noise disturbances, as well as what constitutes good civic norms that residents should observe to reduce such disturbances, she added.

The Government will refer to these norms for its public advisories and when facilitating mediation at the Community Disputes Resolution Tribunal (CDRT).

Community leaders with relevant experience and expertise in managing municipal issues will be part of the panel to be set up by the Municipal Services Office and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.

Mr Baey Yam Keng (Tampines GRC) and Ms Cheryl Chan (East Coast GRC) raised this issue during the debate. Mr Lim Biow Chuan (Mountbatten) also asked how to resolve noise disputes before they get escalated to the CDRT.

In response, Ms Sim said the aim is for the panel to submit recommendations by the end of the year.

HDB has seen an uptick in feedback relating to noise from residents' activities, including renovation noise.

Such cases went up by about 25 per cent to 3,200 cases a month last year, compared with 2,500 cases a month in 2020. There were about 400 cases a month in 2019.

This rise is likely due to work-from-home arrangements, coupled with the resumption of renovation activity in June 2020, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee last month.

Ms Sim also told the House that the People's Association and HDB will be leading an Alliance for Action, under the Singapore Together movement, to study solutions to better facilitate group-buy activities in HDB estates.

She said such activities support small businesses and promote interaction among residents, but could lead to inconveniences such as cluttering of items at the common corridor when large amounts of goods are delivered to an estate and redistributed to individual buyers.

Group-buy hosts, grassroots leaders and companies will be invited to join the alliance, to explore better ways of facilitating the delivery and storage of group-buy items, she added.