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Over 9 in 10 pre-schools have air-con, but air purifiers needed during haze: Goh Pei Ming

All pre-schools are required by ECDA to have air purifiers covering key teaching and learning spaces used by children during haze periods, Senior Minister of State for Social and Family Development Goh Pei Ming said on Nov 3.

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SINGAPORE – More than nine in 10 pre-schools have air-conditioning in some or all of their premises. But conventional air-con filters are generally ineffective at removing fine PM2.5 particles during haze, said Senior Minister of State for Social and Family Development Goh Pei Ming.

All pre-schools are required by the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) to have air purifiers in key teaching and learning spaces used by children during haze periods, he said in Parliament on Nov 3.

“Air-conditioning is not required for haze management as conventional air-conditioning filters are generally not effective at removing fine PM2.5 particles,” he said.

Goh was responding to questions from MPs Saktiandi Supaat (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC), Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) and Lee Hui Ying (Nee Soon GRC) on safeguards at pre-schools without air-conditioning and how their haze readiness is assessed.

During periods of haze, pre-schools without air-conditioning use fans to support air circulation and indoor comfort. Doors and windows may be opened when the latest 1-hour PM2.5 reading is within the normal band, said Goh.

Pre-schools plan the next day’s activities based on the 24-hour PSI forecast and adjust activities as air quality changes, he added.

All outdoor activities are cancelled when the forecast exceeds 200. All indoor physical activities cease when the latest 1-hour PM2.5 reading reaches the very high band.

Pre-schools must also identify children with chronic lung or heart conditions or respiratory problems early and ensure their medication is readily accessible. “An enclosed, well-ventilated room equipped with a functioning air purifier must be available for children who become unwell,” said Goh.

Centres have also been advised to ensure adequate rest for educators, support staff more affected by haze and review staffing arrangements where feasible, he added.

ECDA also checks pre-schools’ haze preparedness through a survey and unannounced inspections, he said.

Separately, Senior Minister of State for Education Janil Puthucheary said the Education Ministry (MOE) will consider closing schools and switching to home-based learning for pre-school to secondary-level students if the next day’s 24-hour PSI forecast is in the hazardous range of 301 or higher.

Responding to parliamentary questions on haze measures for schools, Janil said schools use the previous evening’s 24-hour PSI forecast to plan the next day’s operations. They also monitor 1-hour PM2.5 readings on the day and adjust measures according to actual conditions.

When 1-hour PM2.5 readings are in the elevated range of 56 to 150, schools switch on classroom air purifiers and close doors and windows.

Doors and windows may be reopened periodically, such as between lessons or during recess, to improve ventilation and comfort while the purifiers continue running .

When 1-hour PM2.5 readings reach the high range of 151 to 250, schools can continue operating safely with appropriate measures, Janil added. Schools will avoid outdoor activities and strenuous indoor physical activities, with students remaining in enclosed indoor spaces equipped with air purifiers.

“This approach is also in line with guidelines in other countries such as the United States, Canada and Australia,” he said.

Kenneth Tiong (Aljunied GRC) asked whether MOE would reconsider its policy of having naturally ventilated classrooms and provide air-conditioning for use when outdoor conditions are not conducive to learning.

Replying, Janil said classrooms are designed for natural cross-ventilation, supported by ceiling fans.

Schools can also move students to other parts of the school and deploy portable cooling measures when needed, he said. These include standing fans and air coolers.

MOE is studying how best to extend mixed-mode cooling, which combines air-conditioning with fans, to classrooms, and will provide an update when ready, he said.