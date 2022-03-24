Over 30,000 responses to Reach survey on LGBT+ issues, Section 377A

A public survey on lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT+) issues and Section 377A of the Penal Code by Reach had drawn more than 30,000 responses by the time it closed at noon yesterday.

This far exceeded the usual number - which ranges from several hundred to a couple of thousand - of responses to its surveys, the government feedback unit said.

The Straits Times understands that several groups had mobilised people to take part in the survey.

The public poll is one of the first by Reach on sentiments surrounding LGBT+ issues. Reach said the feedback "will be shared with relevant agencies and could be used within the Government for policy updates and changes".

On March 3, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam had told Parliament the Government is carefully considering the best way forward on Section 377A, which criminalises sex between men, but that the Government has said will not be proactively enforced.

"We must respect the different viewpoints, consider them carefully, talk to the different groups. If and when we decide to move, we will do so in a way that continues to balance these different viewpoints and avoids causing a sudden, destabilising change in social norms and public expectations," he had said.

Asked if this was Reach's first public survey on attitudes towards the LGBT+ community and Section 377A, and why the survey was done, a Reach spokesman said: "This survey is one of many that Reach pushes out frequently to Singaporeans to gather feedback on issues they are concerned with."

The survey question on participants' gender provided for three options: male, female and others. The poll had questions on whether participants feel the LGBT+ community is accepted in Singapore, and if they are supportive of the LGBT+ community and its causes.

It also asked respondents whether Section 377A should be repealed, maintained, modified, or if they are indifferent to it.

In a judgment last month, the apex court ruled the law will stay on the books, but cannot be used to prosecute men for gay sex.

After the poll closed, Reach said on the site there had been "an overwhelming response that far exceeds the usual number of responses received in our e-Listening Points", or virtual feedback via online surveys.