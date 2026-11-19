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Princess Aiko of Japan posing with the Dendrobium Aiko Naishinno Denka, a new orchid hybrid named in her honour, during the Orchid Naming Ceremony at the Burkill Hall in the National Orchid Garden, on Nov 19.

SINGAPORE - A new orchid hybrid, bearing a delicate cherry-blossom pink blush, has been named for Princess Aiko of Japan.

Called the Dendrobium Aiko Naishinno Denka, the hybrid produces long-lasting flowers with soft white sepals and petals and a striking fuchsia-pink lip, and shares lineage with orchids that were named after the princess’ parents.

At a ceremony at the National Orchid Garden on Nov 19, the princess was presented with a bouquet featuring the hybrid orchids named in honour of her mother and herself, and remarked that her orchid hybrid was “beautiful”.

She was also shown the orchids named after her parents, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. The Dendrobium Naruhito Kotaishi Denka and Dendrobium Masako Kotaishi Hidenka were named after the royal couple in 1993, in celebration of their wedding.

Orchids are highly valued in Japanese culture, and are a frequent gift in business celebrations, corporate openings, and other auspicious occasions.

Singapore traditionally names orchids after visiting foreign dignitaries as a gesture of goodwill and friendship. More than 280 orchid hybrids have been named after VIPs – a unique bilateral diplomatic initiative from Singapore.

Curator of National Orchid Garden Whang Lay Keng said the princess, who is known for her passion for animals and humanitarian pursuits, was very interested in the orchid breeding and hybridisation programme.

Princess Aiko of Japan (left) is presented a booklet containing the birth certificate for the orchid hybrid, Dendrobium Aiko Naishinno Denka, by Professor Tan Puay Yok, CEO of NPB, during the Orchid Naming Ceremony at the Burkill Hall in the National Orchid Garden. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

“We told her that the orchid has large, rounded, soft white pink flowers that give the plant a very graceful and elegant appearance. And the pink blush reminded us of Japan’s iconic cherry blossom flowers,” Whang said.

Princess Aiko’s orchid, which deepens to a regal shade of purple near the centre, shares ancestry with her parents’ hybrids. This gives it a special botanical connection to the Japanese Imperial family, said Whang.

It was an honour for the National Orchid Garden to have named hybrids after three generations of the Japanese Imperial Family, she added, calling it a testament of the continuous close ties between Singapore and Japan.

In 1970, Dendrobium Michiko was named after then-Crown Princess Michiko when she visited Singapore together with then-Crown Prince Akihito, whose orchid hybrid was named Renantanda Akihito.

Princess Aiko was shown a photo of the orchid hybrids named after her grandparents, as they were out of bloom during her visit.

The Botanic Gardens spearheaded orchid breeding and started an orchid hybridisation programme in 1928, facilitated by new in-vitro techniques pioneered in its laboratories.

The National Orchid Garden, opened by founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew in 1995, is the crown jewel of the Botanic Gardens with one of the most extensive collections of tropical orchids in the world.

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong met Her Imperial Highness Princess Aiko of Japan at the Istana on Nov 19. PHOTO: MDDI

The 24-year-old Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, is on an official visit to Singapore from Nov 17 to 21 at the invitation of President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

At their meeting on Nov 18, President Tharman said her visit commemorates the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Japan, and also represents a new generation carrying forward the bonds of friendship between the two nations.

Acting Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong met Her Imperial Highness Princess Aiko of Japan at the Istana on Nov 19. PHOTO: MDDI

Following the orchid naming, the princess met with Acting Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, and also with Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

She is also scheduled during this trip to plant a tree at Jurong Lake Gardens, and take a look at the cyad plants planted by her grandparents at the Japanese Garden when they visited Singapore in 1970.

As part of her first official visit to Singapore, Princess Aiko visited the Peranakan Museum and National Museum of Singapore on Nov 18. She is also scheduled to visit other local landmarks, a hawker centre, and have engagements with the Japanese community here.