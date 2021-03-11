Online extremist influence not limited to young people: Shanmugam

While the number of young people radicalised by online extremist material has increased, Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam cautioned against thinking that it is a problem affecting only the young.

He noted that the Internal Security Department (ISD) has arrested radicalised individuals who were in their 30s to 50s as well.

Since 2015, eight of the 54 people ISD has dealt with under the Internal Security Act (ISA) for terror-related conduct were under 21.

These youth cases show that the threat of radicalisation is reaching younger people, the minister said.

"The Internet (and) what's available - it causes them to go astray. Not because of any fault of the religious authorities, but they are not exposed enough to the real teachings of the religion."

Instead of good teachings that urge people to treat other religions with care and to protect them, what comes through to some on the Internet is violence, the minister told reporters yesterday at Maghain Aboth Synagogue, shortly before the ISD announced the detention of a 20-year-old Singaporean man for making plans to kill Jews leaving the synagogue.

Mr Shanmugam said that young people might have fewer "guidelines" to help them navigate uncertainties and inculcate life lessons, which could leave them more susceptible to radicalisation.

"When you are a bit older, you have had more time into your religion, you have had more life factors around you, maybe you're married, you have a family... so you have that balance to carry you through and see things in greater perspective," he noted.

He said that Singapore faces a serious challenge in identifying extremists who secretly plot attacks, as well as those who are radicalised in a short span of time.

The country has been lucky that every terror plan here so far has been foiled, he said, crediting the work of the ISD, as well as constant vigilance from the community.

But the struggle against terrorism is a constant one, he added, noting that while the ISD has to succeed every single time, terrorists have to succeed only once to disrupt the peace and harmony here.

Giving an update on other cases, ISD said Sheik Heikel Khalid Bafana, 49, was released and placed under a restriction order (RO) this month. The business consultant was detained under the ISA in March 2019 for his active involvement in the civil war in Yemen, where he had worked for a foreign power as a paid agent.

The RO for another case, Rasidah Mazlan, 63, was allowed to lapse upon its expiry. The then production technician was issued with an RO in March 2019 after investigations showed she was in contact with multiple foreign entities suspected of involvement in terrorism-related activities.

Hariz Baharudin