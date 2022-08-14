Ong Ye Kung responds to SDP's elections plan

Elections are an open contest and as long as the competition is healthy, allowing voters to have a choice is a positive thing, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung yesterday.

He was responding to the Singapore Democratic Party's (SDP) declaration of its intention to contest Sembawang GRC in the next election.

Mr Ong is the anchor minister for the People's Action Party's (PAP) team in that constituency.

On National Day, after a five-hour walkabout in the five constituencies that the SDP contested during the 2020 General Election, the opposition party said it intends to "return home" to Sembawang GRC, which it had contested in the 2006 and 2011 elections.

In a Facebook post last Tuesday, the SDP also reiterated its commitment to run in the five constituencies - Bukit Batok, Bukit Panjang, Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC and Yuhua - that it had contested in the 2020 election.

The next general election must be held by November 2025.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a community event yesterday, Mr Ong, a member of the PAP's central executive committee, said he was not surprised by the SDP's intention as it had contested the constituency before. However, that was more than 10 years ago and the party has not been active in the area since, he added. "We look forward to a healthy contest and we'll do our best to win the mandate of the people," said Mr Ong.

There are still some years to go before the next election, noted Mr Ong, who stood in Sembawang GRC in the 2015 and 2020 elections.