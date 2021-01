It starts as innocuously as following a faith-based fitness influencer, whose well-meaning health tips and pointers online come mixed with anti-vaccine suspicions, political views and conspiracy theories. You take it in wholesale, and the next thing you know, you are angry at best - and radicalised at worst.

"It's shockingly easy to go down the rabbit hole," said former Nominated MP Kuik Shiao-Yin, who painted this scenario of how a Singaporean Christian might fall prey to far-right extremism.