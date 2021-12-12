No place for racial, religious discrimination here: Masagos

An upcoming law to tackle race-related offences will work to uphold intercultural harmony in Singapore, which has been forged on the back of sacrifices by the communities here, including Malay/Muslims, Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli has said.

The proposed law - the Maintenance of Racial Harmony Act - is currently being drawn up, after it was announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during his National Day Rally in August.

The new law is aimed at encouraging moderation and tolerance between different racial groups and will deal with race-related offences in a more targeted way.

It will consolidate all existing laws dealing with racial issues, which are currently scattered under various pieces of legislation, such as the Penal Code.

Mr Masagos, who was speaking during an interview with Malay/ Muslim leaders last Monday, said: "For (the) Prime Minister to raise this as a National Day Rally topic, (it) tells you how concerned he is about this, and how our reading on the ground tells us that this must be something (to be) addressed."

He noted that sacrifices made by the communities here have helped to develop a common space for all, and Singapore has been fortunate to have enjoyed peace and harmony between the various races and religions.

Racial and religious discrimination have no place in Singapore, stressed Mr Masagos, who is also Minister for Social and Family Development. "When we hear instigating remarks that can cause strife or unhappiness between communities, we respond firstly with a clear landing zone to preserve peace and harmony between the communities," he said.

Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Defence Zaqy Mohamad said at the same event that the Government is also working to address discrimination in the workplace by enshrining the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices guidelines in law.

The move, which was also announced by PM Lee during the National Day Rally, will give the authorities a wider range of options to ensure fair treatment at the workplace.

As Singapore grows its economy and creates more opportunities, it is important that the Malay/Muslim community feels that there will be legislation to support them, said Mr Zaqy.

During the interview, Mr Masagos noted how the different cultures in Singapore have all made sacrifices over what they could deem to be their right, in consideration for one another.

In the case of the Malay/Muslim community, he cited how the call to prayer, or azan, is not played out loud in mosques here, as is done in some other countries. Instead, the azan is played in mosques via speakers that are facing inwards, at a volume that is not disruptive to surrounding residents. It is also played over the radio.

The same approach is taken when Chinese community members burn incense, which is done with "great consideration" so as to not disturb their neighbours, said Mr Masagos.

Singapore has arrived at a place of racial and religious harmony because its people have understood the need for such sacrifices, he added.

But times are changing, and the minister brought up how some movements around the world have influence over how Singaporeans could reassess this approach, even if such movements might not be relevant in the local context. These include the Black Lives Matter movement, which saw people in the United States protesting across the country as a means to push back against racism and police brutality.

Singapore has neither the history nor the violence that the police may have inflicted on the black community in the US, said Mr Masagos, underscoring the importance of keeping in mind the contexts of the movements.

He also warned of the dangers of social media, and how its ability to communicate with people anonymously has amplified the threat posed by extremist groups such as the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

"External influences today with social media - with the ability to communicate anonymously and irresponsibly - have enabled perpetration of such violence and extremist ideas to take root in many countries," said Mr Masagos.

"And we don't want that in Singapore."