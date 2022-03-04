From the backbench

MS JOAN PEREIRA (TANJONG PAGAR GRC)

Easy-to-read info on foreign policy

The considerations that drive Singapore's decision-making on foreign policy are complex, often hard to understand or to translate into layman terms, said Ms Pereira.

She asked if the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would consider providing easy-to-read information to schools, tertiary institutions, grassroots, community partners and even religious organisations.

This is because Singaporeans have to believe and understand that the chosen courses of action are taken after careful consideration in their best interests, she said.

MS JANET ANG (NOMINATED MP)

S'pore cannot be used by other countries

Singapore must not be used by anyone, said Ms Ang, who also highlighted the need for balance between "being your brother's keeper and minding your own business when it comes to diplomacy".

"The terrors in Ukraine should remind us of the dangers of division and fragmentation of a society, falling prey to foreign influence or foreign might. We must never be the vassal state of any other power," she added.

Singapore, despite its small size, and Singaporeans, can play a part as channels of peace, dialogue and reconciliation, she said.

MR DESMOND CHOO (TAMPINES GRC)

Importance of consular assistance

Amid the uncertain global security climate, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) must ensure its operational capabilities remain efficient to meet Singaporeans' demand for prompt and effective consular services, said Mr Choo, noting that there are over 50 overseas missions.

However, the ministry had faced some issues relating to repatriation efforts during the pandemic as some Singaporeans were in countries with no MFA ground presence. Mr Choo asked if there was a need to establish such presence in more countries.

MR DENNIS TAN (HOUGANG)

Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

Mr Tan asked how Singapore would balance joining the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework proposed by the United States with the other economic arrangements it is currently committed to.

Acknowledging the US as Singapore's largest foreign investor and the plan's potential opportunities for the nation, he noted possible concerns from Beijing of Singapore's cooperation in an effort that undermines Chinese interest.

"Such considerations may be especially important given the current heightened levels of suspicion and competition between the US and China," he said.

