From the backbench

MR FAHMI ALIMAN (MARINE PARADE GRC)

More support for migrant workers

Make electronic salary payments for migrant workers mandatory, urged Mr Fahmi, who said this would protect them from exploitation as it assists them in recovering their salaries during salary disputes.

He also asked the Government to mandate or incentivise companies to sponsor fees for the Migrant Workers' Centre's associate membership programme. For $24 a year, migrant workers could be insured up to $10,000 in term life insurance against critical illnesses, non-work-related death, as well as total and permanent disability.

MR PATRICK TAY (PIONEER)

Protect whistle-blowers

With workplace fairness legislation in the pipeline, Mr Tay said employers must set up formal grievance handling processes that are communicated clearly to employees. He called for legal protections to promote transparency and fairness in safeguarding the confidentiality of whistle-blowers, and to prevent retaliation by employers.

"It is beneficial for those who experienced workplace discrimination or harassment to come forward, so that problems can be resolved, and positive norms established."

MS NG LING LING (ANG MO KIO GRC)

Housing support for young couples

For young couples with immediate housing needs looking for a resale flat, the Ministry of National Development could consider extending greater interim subsidies or housing loans, said Ms Ng.

The Covid-19 pandemic has accentuated the challenges of home ownership amid the supply crunch in the construction sector, she said.

She also suggested a review of the eligibility parameters for the Proximity Housing Grant, and to allow those who do not meet the eligibility by a 1km radius to be given the grant on a case-by-case basis.

MR HENG CHEE HOW (JALAN BESAR GRC)

Expand senior daycare services

A thorough study must be done on how to expand affordable and accessible senior daycare services at a sustainable rate, said Mr Heng.

This comes as the population bulge of baby boomers ages into their 70s, and pressure builds on middle-aged family members to leave work to care for them.

Expanding such services can help forestall a surge in local workforce departures in the medium term or a huge further increase in demand for foreign domestic help, he said, adding that viable jobs could also be created in this sector.

DR WAN RIZAL WAN ZAKARIAH (JALAN BESAR GRC)

Redefine success, remove some exams

While the need for major exams such as the Primary School Leaving Examination and the N and O levels is understandable, Singapore can do with fewer exams in between, said Dr Wan Rizal.

He said if the country is serious about redefining success, it can start by redefining what exams mean. "It's time to change this 'assessment of learning' culture to a 'journey of learning'."

In removing minor exams, he added, lifelong learning can be nurtured, which can also result in a better mental health environment.

MR GERALD GIAM (ALJUNIED GRC)

Make children compete, take the bus

In a speech focused on building resilience in the nation, Mr Giam suggested that children be encouraged to take part in competitions, in sports, games or the arts.

As every competition will have only one winner and many losers, "let them learn to win with grace and remain resilient in defeat by picking themselves up to fight another day", said the father of two.

He suggested that children take public transport to school instead of being ferried by car, which would also reduce traffic jams around schools.

MR MURALI PILLAI (BUKIT BATOK)

Carbon credit financing for small firms

Mr Murali said some businesses with promising sustainability projects may lack the scale necessary to attract carbon credit financing internationally.

The Government or statutory boards could partner these firms in the provision of services such as waste-to-energy plants to power lamp posts in business parks, he said.

With an established track record, branding and reputation, firms can then venture into the region and undertake larger-scale projects to reduce carbon emissions that can be financed through carbon credits.

MS MARIAM JAAFAR (SEMBAWANG GRC)

Review the Household Support Package

Cost of living is a pressing concern, in particular for low-and middle-income households, said Ms Mariam.

In the light of recent developments such as the situation in Ukraine and the continued disruption of supply chains, she called for a review of the Household Support Package.

Noting inflation is a regressive force, she asked what assumptions of inflationary trends were made in developing the $560 million package, and if more support can be given, including to middle-income households, who are not eligible for ComCare.