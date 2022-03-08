From The Backbench

MS DENISE PHUA (JALAN BESAR GRC)

Uplift special education schools

It is time for special education (Sped) schools to be uplifted and the Government must facilitate their transition into schools for the future, said Ms Denise Phua (Jalan Besar GRC). To this end it can set up a Special Education Academy within the National Institute of Education to train and support professionals in the field, as well as to connect them with experts both locally and globally, said Ms Phua.

Schools for those with special needs must foster lifelong learning too, she added, saying: "Learning must extend beyond 18 to avoid them falling off the cliff with no hope of any more education."

MR GERALD GIAM (ALJUNIED GRC)

Centralise early intervention services

Mr Giam suggested that the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) provide more advisory services for parents of children with special needs.

He said this would ease the anxiety that many parents of special needs children feel.

"For children who require medium to high levels of early intervention support, such services can be prohibitively expensive," he added.

Mr Giam suggested the centralised provision of early intervention services, which he said would bring economies of scale, and reduce costs for parents.

NOMINATED MP SHAHIRA ABDULLAH

Release employment surveys for ITE grads

Dr Shahira asked if there were employment surveys for graduates from the Institute of Technical Education, similar to those for university graduates. If they cannot get decent-paying full-time jobs, many might turn to gig work, especially if they have to help with finances. "The longer they stay in gig work, the more difficult it will be for them to get out," she said.

Second Education Minister Maliki Osman said eight in 10 graduates from the Class of 2020 found employment within six months of graduating with a median salary of $2,000, and added that the results on last year's batch would be ready later this year.

MR EDWARD CHIA (HOLLAND-BUKIT TIMAH GRC)

Rethink contract models for CCA coaches

Mr Chia called for adjustments to the way coaches and instructors for co-curricular activities (CCA) in schools are contracted. "As a result of the pay-per-use contracting model, many CCA instructors had to leave the industry as it is no longer viable with the number of paid CCA hours reduced greatly," he said.

He noted progress in a new model which ensures a minimum level of commitment to contracted CCA hours, but said more can be done such as by having contract terms run up to milestones such as the National Schools Games or Singapore Youth Festival.