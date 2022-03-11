From The Backbench

NOMINATED MP JANET ANG

Revive arts and culture events

Creative offerings from both local and international artistes were widely available in Singapore before the pandemic and more effort should be made to bring them back, said Ms Ang.

She said the arts and culture scene can offer a safe space for difficult subjects to be discussed. For instance, theatre productions and workshops can offer children, parents and teachers a way to discuss issues like bullying. The arts also provide a space for people of different traditions and communities to understand their differences, she added.

She wanted to know what the Government is doing to develop arts and culture spaces that provide opportunities to under-served communities.

MR SITOH YIH PIN (POTONG PASIR)

Boost arts and culture development

The arts, culture and heritage sectors rely on not only the Government but also the private and people sectors for funding, Mr Sitoh noted.

He asked for an update on a review of the Cultural Matching Fund, which he said has boosted private sector giving significantly. The fund offers dollar-for-dollar matching grants for private cash donations to registered charities in the arts and heritage sector. He also asked the Government to consider how it can further develop Singapore's cultural and creative economies.

He said efforts should be made to enable the sectors to capture new opportunities, including those brought about by digital technology.

MR FAHMI ALIMAN (MARINE PARADE GRC)

Expand opportunities for volunteering

Regular volunteering has fallen since Covid-19 measures were first implemented in 2020, Mr Fahmi said. Yet, despite an overall decrease in volunteering, online volunteering and donations have risen, he added.

Mr Fahmi wanted to know what the Government is doing to take advantage of this trend and provide more volunteering opportunities for Singaporeans.

He asked for details on efforts to shift the public's impression of volunteering away from its image as labour-intensive work that is separate from one's social and professional lives. He also asked what is being done to better match volunteers with needs on the ground.

MS TIN PEI LING (MACPHERSON)

Youth need more support

Young people face numerous uncertainties and pressures, from body image issues and grades to relationships and their futures, Ms Tin said, adding that these mental health concerns are exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

She shared how a 23-year-old resident in her ward committed suicide last year after struggling to secure a job and feeling that his future was bleak.

Ms Tin said the Government can direct resources to young people to help them through difficult times and build up their resilience. Schools and the community must be ready to help, but it is important to avoid coming across as patronising, she added.

MR FAISAL MANAP (ALJUNIED GRC)

Spur Malays to study emerging fields

The Malay/Muslim community has made strides in various fields over the past decade, but still falls behind in areas like average income compared with other communities, Mr Faisal said.

He called for more efforts to encourage members of the community, including religious teachers, to study emerging fields like financial technology, robotics and the green industry, among others.

He also noted the growing number of Malay students opting to pursue higher education at universities overseas. He asked for an increase in the maximum amount disbursed under the overseas study loan scheme administered by self-help group Yayasan Mendaki.

NOMINATED MP MARK CHAY

Invest in Metaverse events

The future of entertainment is rooted in digitalisation, technology and the Metaverse, which blurs the boundary between the real and virtual worlds, said Mr Chay.

He urged the Government to set up a hub for gaming, technology and digital content, which he said will bring significant economic opportunities. He also noted that Covid-19 safe management measures will remain for the foreseeable future, adding that the arts and sports sectors should be encouraged to adapt their events to digital and hybrid formats.

He said the authorities should consider factors like viability and sustainability, and design practical Covid-19 measures for arts and sports events.

MS CHENG LI HUI (TAMPINES GRC)

Build up community cohesion

Singapore's cohesiveness as a nation was strengthened during the pandemic, as people pulled together to help one another, Ms Cheng said.

But Covid-19 has also aggravated fault lines and created tension elsewhere, she noted.

Incidents of racism happen here from time to time and are a reminder that building a harmonious society is a work in progress, Ms Cheng said. She cited a viral video showing a confrontation between a man and an interracial couple, which disturbed and worried many.

Ms Cheng asked what efforts are being made to build up a spirit of care and community cohesiveness in Singapore.

MR DARRYL DAVID (ANG MO KIO GRC)

Support athletes during preparation

Preparation is an important factor in an athlete's performance during competitions and post-event recovery, Mr David said.

He said it is necessary to invest time and funds into coaching as well as improving infrastructure and sports programmes, in order to allow athletes to thrive and focus on delivering an optimal performance. He also noted that psychological support and mental health initiatives are crucial to help athletes deal with the pressures that intense competition brings. He asked for updates on Singapore's preparations for major games this year and efforts to rally support for local athletes.