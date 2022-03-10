From The Backbench

DR TAN WU MENG (JURONG GRC)

Be upfront on criteria for IP panel doctors

Each Integrated Shield Plan (IP) insurer tends to have a different slate of doctors on its panel, but it is unclear how doctors are chosen for each panel, Dr Tan said. He added: "Surely if a doctor is deemed fit and proper for Company A, presumably he should be fit and proper as well for Company B?

"Unless the criteria are based on business reasons, not clinical performance - in which case the insurers need to be upfront and transparent."

Singapore should also develop an easy-to-use healthcare technology platform which will allow healthcare workers to save time on administrative work and focus on patient care, Dr Tan said.

MS MARIAM JAAFAR (SEMBAWANG GRC)

Do more to retain foreign nurses

Many experienced foreign nurses eventually leave Singapore for other countries, with some eventually settling there, Ms Mariam said. Calling for rationality and pragmatism in Singapore's approach to foreign nursing manpower, she asked if it is considering measures to attract and retain nursing talent, given that the shortage of nurses is a global problem.

Ms Mariam also noted that local demand for nursing care is set to grow along with the ageing population.

Greater efforts need to be made to raise the standing of the nursing profession and further review their remuneration, she said.

NOMINATED MP TAN YIA SWAM

Tackling abusive patients

When she was a junior physician, Dr Tan once called a patient's son to explain why an operation had to be postponed for a second time. She said the man had replied: "You are lucky I am not there. Otherwise I would hang you - every single one of you."

Healthcare workers should have their employers' support to call out such abusive behaviour, Dr Tan said. She suggested that workers be empowered to turn away patients who are abusive, transferring care to another healthcare provider.

Clear protocols also need to be established for reporting and management of abuse, such as making a police report or interviewing witnesses.

MR DENNIS TAN (HOUGANG)

Raise MediSave cap for mental illnesses

People with complex chronic mental health conditions listed on the Chronic Disease Management Programme are currently allowed to use up to $700 of MediSave yearly, while others can use up to $500.

But Mr Tan called for this cap to be increased, noting that the average consultation fee for private sector psychiatric care is more than $100 a session, excluding medication costs.

Raising the cap would allow patients more flexibility to seek treatment, he said, as the wait time may be too long at public healthcare institutions.