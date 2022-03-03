From The Back Bench

MS JOAN PEREIRA (TANJONG PAGAR GRC)

Have hawker 'scholarships'

Set up a scheme that pays veteran hawkers to pass down skills to an apprentice, Ms Pereira suggested. The compensation that hawkers get should reflect the value of the recipe's heritage and technique.

In return, apprentice hawkers could be bonded to the stall for a period of time - for example, three years - similar to a government scholarship.

"This will help to keep our hawker trade alive," Ms Pereira said, adding that it will also ensure Singapore's hawker culture stays on the Unesco Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

NOMINATED MP MARK CHAY

Help national athletes balance training, NS

The Defence Ministry should work with the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth to help national athletes fulfil their national service obligations while being able to train and bring glory to Singapore, said Mr Chay. The former national swimmer also said more should be done to support the people who help athletes perform at their best - such as coaches, sports scientists and sports administrators. National sports associations should also get more resources to organise community events, as the pandemic has resulted in young athletes losing out on two years of physical literacy and competitive experience.

MR VIKRAM NAIR (SEMBAWANG GRC)

Remove minimum occupation period

Given Singapore's current housing crunch, the Housing Board should consider removing the minimum occupation period for resale flats, Mr Nair suggested.

This would increase the supply of resale flats and cool flat prices, he said, adding that disincentives such as higher stamp duties will prevent people from flipping such flats for a quick profit.

"Now, if a resale flat is bought, it will be out of the market for at least five years - hence constraining supply," Mr Nair said. "So in that sense, every transaction constrains the resale market further."

MS HANY SOH (MARSILING-YEW TEE GRC)

Greener alternatives to keep flats cool

Consider installing greener features in future housing projects and older flats when upgrading is done under the Home Improvement Programme, Ms Soh said. She observed that many HDB flats have glass windows that emit a considerable amount of heat, especially in the afternoon. But double-glazed windows would prevent heat transfer. "Finding a suitable greener alternative that helps cool down our HDB flats will translate to less reliance on fans and air-conditioning, indirectly contributing towards reducing residents' utility bill costs each month."

MS TIN PEI LING (MACPHERSON)

Risk of cyber threats after sanctions

While important, digitalisation comes with risks as digital transactions with government agencies often involve highly personal, sensitive data, Ms Tin noted.

Cyber security is also a concern, and Singapore may face more cyber threats in the wake of its condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and imposition of sanctions, she said.

Ms Tin asked what the Government is doing to ensure the security of critical infrastructure and services. She also wanted to know what is being done to ensure e-services are user-friendly and accessible to older and less digitally savvy citizens.

ASSOC PROF JAMUS LIM (SENGKANG GRC)

Digital S'pore dollar could bring benefits

A digital currency issued by a central bank could bring benefits like "crowding out" volatile private digital currencies and reducing counterfeiting and other illegal activities, said Prof Lim. He asked if there was a timeline for rolling out a digital Singapore dollar.

Responding, Finance Minister and deputy chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Lawrence Wong said cheap and fast bank-based digital payments are already widely available. The MAS has not ruled out issuing a digital Singapore dollar, but a compelling case for doing so is not there now, he added.

MR LOUIS NG (NEE SOON GRC)

Give childcare sick leave for all

Mr Ng asked for childcare sick leave for all working parents. He also called for more paternity leave and incentives for fathers to take it, especially among lower-income workers.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah replied that some employers may face challenges in finding covering arrangements.

She said the Government leads by example and encourages employers to exercise flexibility.

But the need to support caregiving parents must be balanced with employers' manpower and operational needs, Ms Indranee added.

MS FOO MEE HAR (WEST COAST GRC)

Do more to quash xenophobia

Xenophobic behaviour in public and hateful comments online may not be representative of society, but such acts are magnified on social media, said Ms Foo.

Expressing concern that foreigners living and working in Singapore may have fears of growing nativism here, Ms Foo noted that almost a third of Singapore's workforce is made up of foreigners.

She wanted to know what plans are in place to integrate them and quash xenophobic sentiments that could hurt Singapore's reputation as an open, diverse and inclusive society.

Linette Lai