From The Backbench

MS JESSICA TAN (EAST COAST GRC)

Refine eligibility criterion for aid schemes

The practice of using the annual value of one's residence as the main criterion for determining eligibility for many support schemes should be refined, Ms Tan said.

Some who live in higher-value property may be elderly parents or siblings who live with relatives as they need care or cannot afford housing, or "sandwich generation" couples providing for both children and senior parents, she said.

She called for the annual value criterion to be applied to home ownership instead.

MR EDWARD CHIA (HOLLAND-BUKIT TIMAH GRC)

Review foreign manpower needs

Singapore's hawker food culture may be recognised, but the sector faces workforce issues like many other essential services, said Mr Chia. "Will we have enough Singaporeans, especially with other sectors competing for the same local talent, taking up the woks as hawker legends hang up their ladles?"

Mr Chia said Singapore should look to supplement its local workforce, which is likely to shrink, especially in essential services like childcare and infant care, healthcare and social work. He called for a review of projected manpower requirements in these sectors.

MS POH LI SAN (SEMBAWANG GRC)

Regulate bubble tea shops, pubs

The number of bubble tea shops, pubs and bars should be regulated with a view to reducing the consumption of sugary drinks and alcohol among young adults, said Ms Poh. She expressed concern over the "mushrooming" of bubble tea shops over the past few years, as well as the prevalence of binge drinking here.

Efforts to encourage the younger population to live a healthier lifestyle can also help reverse the rising level of healthcare spending resulting from diabetes and obesity, she added.

MR SHAWN HUANG (JURONG GRC)

Boost science, tech investments

More investments in science and technology are needed for Singapore to maintain its global competitiveness and relevance, Mr Huang said.

He noted that many countries are quickly gaining ground in international rankings of research paper output, patent filings and other indicators.

He also suggested that the Government consider re-establishing the Ministry of Science and Technology to better coordinate innovation efforts and build up local research and development capabilities.