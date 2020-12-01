No 'freedom of action' to override Cabinet views on Oxley house, says PM Lee in TOC libel suit

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in court on Tuesday (Dec 1) that he did not have complete freedom of action to override his Cabinet ministers' position on not demolishing the home of his late father at 38 Oxley Road.

PM Lee, testifying on Day Two of the hearing on his libel suit against The Online Citizen (TOC) editor Terry Xu, also said his father Lee Kuan Yew understood his son's considerations and constraints as head of government, and rejected a repeated charge by the defendant's lawyer Lim Tean that he "called the shots" when it came to handling the family property.

PM Lee is suing Mr Xu over a TOC article, published in August last year, which pointed to claims by his sister Lee Wei Ling that her brother had misled their father into thinking 38 Oxley Road had been gazetted by the Government.

During his cross-examination of PM Lee, Mr Lim asked why he could not override the Cabinet ministers, who in a July 2011 meeting had - counter to Mr Lee Kuan Yew's wishes - expressed opposition to knocking the Oxley Road house down.

"As prime minister, I have to put aside family considerations," said PM Lee. "It's my duty, I swore an oath to do so." Overriding the ministers based on his father's wishes would be going against that oath and doing wrong by Singapore, he added.

PM Lee said that after the Cabinet meeting, he gave his father his honest assessment of what the Government would do with the house after his death.

"I told him, you have met the Cabinet. You have heard the ministers' views. If I chair the Cabinet meeting, given that these are the views of the ministers and the public, I think it would be very hard for me to override them and knock the house down.

"I would have to agree that the house has to be gazetted, to be kept and if I am not the PM or I don't chair the meeting, all the more likely the house would be gazetted. He understood."

Mr Lim then referred to an e-mail sent by Dr Lee Wei Ling to her father, in which she wrote: "Having lived here for so many years I have adjusted… you call the shots. I am delighted to stay at Oxley."

"Your father replies later that evening… 'I cannot call the shots. Loong as PM has the final word'," said Mr Lim to PM Lee. "Your father stated the obvious. You call the shots, not your ministers and your Cabinet as you would like us to believe," he added.

"This is a shorthand," PM Lee replied. "He says I call the shots - I am PM, I have a view, if I say it my ministers will consider. But I cannot override (them), as my father acknowledged."

Pressing the matter, Mr Lim pulled out another e-mail from the founding prime minister, which read: "Even if I knock it down while I'm alive, the PM can gazette it as a heritage site and stop the demolition."

This showed that Mr Lee Kuan Yew was talking, at all times, about his son being the decision-maker, said Mr Lim.

PM Lee reiterated: "He was referring to me as what I would have to do as PM, given the views in Government."

Mr Lim said: "You as PM, you have the final word."

PM Lee agreed his father had said that in the e-mail, but added: "I explained to him what I would have to do as decision-maker. In other words, I really didn't have freedom of action."

Lee Kuan Yew understood Cabinet, son's positions: PM

Mr Lim then put it to PM Lee that his father was unhappy to hear the views expressed at the July 2011 Cabinet meeting.

"I have no information about that, but that is what my sister has written," said PM Lee.

"You were present, you could have seen his reaction," said Mr Lim.

"I didn't sense that," PM Lee replied. "I imagine he was disappointed he didn't get the ministers to agree, but in Cabinet, this is how we do business."

"It would be fair to say he was destroyed," Mr Lim continued.

"I have no evidence of that," said PM Lee.

Mr Lim then said: "I am suggesting that after the Cabinet meeting on 21 July 2011, your father was distraught because as the PM of this country from 1959 to 1990, he knew no Cabinet of his would have opposed him on an issue of this kind - and he knew that no Cabinet of yours would oppose you if you had said you wanted demolition. That's right, isn't it?"

"That is wrong," said PM Lee.

"He knew you called the shots," said Mr Lim.

"These are political statements, not questions," said PM Lee.

Justice Audrey Lim rebuked Mr Lim at this juncture, saying: "You are making a lot of statements. To be fair to a witness, if you have a question, put it in the form of a question."

PM Lee then reiterated that his father understood where both the Cabinet ministers and his son stood. "When he wrote to Cabinet (in December 2011), he said the ministers have unanimously expressed their views," said PM Lee. "Not that the PM has told the Cabinet he will not demolish the house."

"I am suggesting to you that your father knew you called the shots and you were not supporting him," said Mr Lim. "It was convenient for you to say it was pressure from others."

"I reject that totally, and I have explained why," said PM Lee.

"Your siblings are correct when they say you wanted to keep the house to inherit Mr Lee Kuan Yew's credibility," said Mr Lim, changing tack.

"That's rubbish," said PM Lee.

"The PM living in 38 Oxley Road will remind the public of your father," Mr Lim claimed.

"Maybe for better or worse," said PM Lee, to which Mr Lim asked: "Singaporeans have a terrible impression of your father?"

“No,” said PM Lee. “Singaporeans know me, I have been in politics since 1984 and have been PM for 16 years. If I rely on living in a particular house to exude the magic aura and impress the public, I would be in a very sad state, and Singapore would be in a sad state.”