No details from Raeesah Khan on sexual assault case: Police

The police yesterday said they have not managed to identify a case of sexual assault that Workers' Party MP Raeesah Khan had alleged was mishandled, after an extensive search.

"We cannot confirm that such an incident actually took place," the police said, adding that Ms Khan has not responded to requests to provide more details on the case she raised in Parliament in August.

Asked for comment, Ms Raeesah said: "As the issue relates to a speech I made in Parliament, I will make a statement on the matter at the next sitting of Parliament on Nov 1, subject to the Speaker's approval."

The Serious Sexual Crime Branch of the Criminal Investigation Department, which investigates rape offences, had sent an e-mail to Ms Raeesah on Oct 7 asking her to contact the police and arrange an interview by Oct 14.

"She was assured that the police would do everything possible to safeguard the victim's identity from public disclosure," the police said.

Another e-mail was sent to Ms Raeesah last Friday, asking her to reply by Monday.

The police said they have not heard from Ms Raeesah, who "has so far not substantiated her allegations against police officers with further details on the case".

In a speech during a debate on empowering women on Aug 3, Ms Raeesah told the House that she accompanied a 25-year-old rape victim to a police station to make a report three years ago. She said the police officer who interviewed the victim allegedly made inappropriate comments about her dressing and the fact that she had been drinking.

On Oct 4, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam asked Ms Raeesah in Parliament to provide more details, such as the rough date of the incident, which police station she had accompanied the victim to, and whether she had highlighted the incident to the police or filed a complaint.

He said the police had checked their records and found no cases that fit Ms Raeesah's description. In response, she affirmed that her account was true but repeatedly declined to reveal further details, citing confidentiality concerns.

Mr Shanmugam then said the police would interview her.