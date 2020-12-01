No animosity towards siblings - family feud is one-sided: PM Lee

The public Lee family feud over the fate of their 38 Oxley Road home is one-sided, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, adding that neither he nor his wife Ho Ching held any animosity towards his siblings.

It also emerged during day one of PM Lee's defamation suit against The Online Citizen (TOC) editor Terry Xu yesterday that his siblings - Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Lee Wei Ling - would not be testifying in court.

Asked by Mr Xu's lawyer Lim Tean if there was a sour relationship between Ms Ho and his siblings, PM Lee said: "I think the animosity is evident on one side, from my siblings... Neither I nor my wife really want this to continue or to hold anything against them."

The feud, he stressed, was on his siblings' part.

"I do not understand what it is about," said PM Lee. "I have detached myself from the cause of the feud. I no longer own 38 Oxley Road, I have sold it to my brother. I have recused myself from the Government's handling of the case completely, and I have nothing to do with any decision the Government makes on 38 Oxley Road.

"Therefore, there is really nothing I can do or not do to influence the matter. It vexes them… whether or not to knock the house down.

"We don't understand this continuing animosity and repeated statements, publicly (through) Facebook posts. I have never done any Facebook post. I have not criticised them publicly other than what I put out in my ministerial statements.

"And I hope against hope that one day, matters may be repaired. But it is one of those things that happen in life, and this too shall pass."

Mr Lim also asked if it was correct that PM Lee had asked his wife how quickly he could move into 38 Oxley Road, a day before Mr Lee Kuan Yew died when the family was gathered at the home.

PM Lee said he thought that was untrue.

"I cannot remember the conversation, but I do not believe I would have said such a thing. But the counsel, if I may point out, could have subpoenaed people who could confirm that statement... namely my siblings. He has not done so."

In October last year, Mr Xu applied to bring PM Lee's siblings into the suit as third parties, with the intention of having them bear damages if he was found to have defamed PM Lee. He said the TOC article merely quoted directly from public comments made by Dr Lee and Mr Lee Hsien Yang, and that they would have knowledge of particulars relating to the truth of the allegations.

Yesterday, Mr Lim said Mr Xu would discontinue any third-party involvement and proceedings, thus ruling out the possibility of the siblings testifying in court.

Mr Lim also asked PM Lee if he had foreseen that a conflict would arise between him and his siblings over what to do with the 38 Oxley Road house.

He told the court that it was his client's contention that, despite PM Lee's public statements on his position, the Prime Minister did not actually want the house demolished and had his own motives.

PM Lee said that while it was Mr Lee Kuan Yew's personal preference to have the house demolished, his father had also acknowledged the possibility that the Government might move to prevent this and thus made arrangements to preserve the family's privacy.

He added that even when "putting aside the possibility that we would not agree", it would have been difficult for himself and his siblings to go against public pressure to preserve the house.

Besides that, PM Lee said it was also his position that it would be untenable if the three siblings were to benefit financially from any decision to demolish and redevelop the property.

He said he had suggested to his siblings that any proceeds from such a decision should be donated to a suitable charity.

Mr Lim noted that while his siblings were insistent on knocking the house down, he seemed to have doubts and hesitations.

To that, PM Lee responded that he had doubts about whether demolition would be possible, given the public sentiment in favour of preserving it.

Justin Ong

Rei Kurohi