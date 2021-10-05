NMPs want more checks, balances; PAP MPs seek clarification on issues

The law to counter foreign interference grants extensive discretion to the authorities and should therefore incorporate checks and balances such as judicial oversight, Nominated MPs Tan Yia Swam and Shahira Abdullah said yesterday.

Meanwhile, MPs from the People's Action Party underlined the need for the law to address the threat. They also sought clarification on issues like whether online conversations between Singaporeans and foreigners on business policies will be affected.

Speaking during the debate on the Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act, or Fica, Dr Tan said the Bill asks for "a lot of trust and faith" in the Minister for Home Affairs to "do the right thing".

"It is a lot of power in one man's hands. How can we protect it from future abuse? Could it be spread out? Not just to the different branches in the judiciary, but also across the people," asked Dr Tan, who is president of the Singapore Medical Association.

Dr Shahira, a dental surgeon, noted that the minister's decisions under the Bill are not subject to judicial review.

While speed may be of the essence in cases of foreign interference and confidentiality may be needed, "provisions can be enacted in the Bill to require that sensitive information be sealed or otherwise not disclosed in the court hearing such as to allow judicial review to still be carried out", she said.

Both NMPs also expressed concern that the Bill would curtail collaboration with foreign entities and affect Singapore's reputation as an open country.

In her speech, Minister of State for Education and Social and Family Development Sun Xueling said Fica was not intended to prevent individuals, companies and organisations from establishing international relationships.

Mr Darryl David (Ang Mo Kio GRC) asked if local chapters of global non-governmental organisations (NGOs) would be asked to stop receiving regular funding support from overseas donors.

"There are NGOs that might be receiving overseas funding or support that are doing good work that is beneficial to Singaporeans or the Singaporean community as a whole," he said.

Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) asked if people who are designated as "politically significant persons" will receive a written explanation of the decision. Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam said this would be done, as the specific activities that qualify them for designation will have a direct impact on how the controls will apply to them.

Mr Seah Kian Peng (Marine Parade GRC) said the law will ensure that all ideas that enter the political arena do so "through the front door". "They cannot sneak in through the back, under technological cover, wearing a false face and pretend to serve the public interest, when they are in the back pocket of foreign or private actors," he added.

On criticisms of the law from some activists and academics, he said: "There can be no civil liberties if activists can be bought or sold; there can be no academic freedom if our universities are homes for foreign agents. It will be naive to believe that all activists are high-minded patriots, just as it is mere pretence that all academics are cultivating young minds for the good of Singapore."