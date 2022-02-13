News site given correction direction over falsehoods on COP findings

Alternative news site Wake Up, Singapore has been issued a correction direction by the Pofma Office over falsehoods put out in relation to the Committee of Privileges (COP) proceedings.

The correction is in relation to the site's Facebook and Instagram posts dated Feb 10 on the committee's probe into the conduct of former Workers' Party MP Raeesah Khan, who has admitted to lying in Parliament last year.

The posts said that the committee recommended that WP chief Pritam Singh and WP vice-chair Faisal Manap be "referred for criminal proceedings", even though there was no finding by the committee that they had lied.

"In making this false statement, the posts suggested that the committee had recommended referring Mr Singh and Mr Faisal to the Public Prosecutor without basis," a media statement from the Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Leader of the House said yesterday.

"The posts published by Wake Up, Singapore misrepresent the committee's findings and muddy the waters as to the proper role of the committee," the statement said.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Leader of the House Indranee Rajah had instructed the Pofma Office to issue the correction direction.

The Pofma Office administers the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma).

An article on the Gov.Sg website added that the committee expressly found that Mr Singh, WP chairman Sylvia Lim and Mr Faisal had lied in their evidence before the committee.

"The committee's recommendation that Mr Singh be referred to the Public Prosecutor was based on this finding which it made, that Mr Singh had lied on oath (which is a possible offence of perjury)," the article said.

"The committee did not recommend referring Mr Faisal Manap to the Public Prosecutor for lying to the committee. The committee recommended referring Mr Faisal for repeatedly refusing to answer relevant questions put to him by the committee," it added.

Wake Up, Singapore said in a post on its website that it has posted the correction statement on its Facebook and Instagram.