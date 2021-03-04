Newly arrived workers can serve bulk of SHN in Quick Build Dorms

Newly arrived migrant workers in the construction, marine and process sectors will be able to serve the bulk of their stay-home notice (SHN) period in Quick Build Dormitories (QBDs), under a new process to settle them in that the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will pilot.

From March 15, these work permit and S Pass holders arriving from higher-risk countries and regions will serve their SHN for four days in hotels while waiting for the results of Covid-19 tests that they have to take upon arrival in Singapore, instead of 14 days in hotels currently.

If they clear these tests, they will be taken to these QBDs - new dorms which have better living standards than existing ones - to serve out the rest of their SHN period, the ministry announced yesterday.

The QBDs will serve as new Migrant Worker Onboarding Centres (MWOCs) under a pilot scheme. These centres will allow workers who need to go through the mandatory orientation and Settling-In Programme (SIP) as well as their medical examination to do so in one location, said Second Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng during the debate on his ministry's budget.

"This is done so that we can minimise the transmission risks of new workers arriving on our shores, and ensure that they are properly onboarded before they move out into our community," he said.

The QBDs have improved living standards, such as fewer workers in a room, to minimise the risk of future infectious disease outbreaks.

MOM has identified five of these dorms as pilot MWOC sites - in Punggol, Eunos, Choa Chu Kang as well as two in Tengah.

Previously, migrant workers in the three sectors had to go to a designated facility for an additional seven-day testing regime after serving their 14-day SHN in hotels. They would undergo their medical examination and SIP at other locations thereafter.

Under the pilot scheme, migrant workers will go through a residential onboarding programme at the MWOC, which includes an enhanced medical examination and expanded SIP.

They will also serve the seven-day testing regime at the MWOC.

An SHN stay in hotels currently costs more than $2,000 a worker, excluding Covid-19 tests. MOM will announce the cost of the pilot MWOC scheme at a later date.

Dr Tan said the enhanced medical examination will entail more rigorous screening to identify health risks early and make patient care more effective. "It reduces potential work disruptions and unexpected medical costs for employers from untreated health conditions," he added.

Meanwhile, the SIP will educate workers on better dormitory living and work site practices, on top of helping them understand their employment rights, good health practices and Singapore's social norms.

They will also learn when and how to seek help when they are unwell or need assistance with employment disputes, added Dr Tan.

Centralising operations in this way will improve preparation for future pandemics, he said.



Following the pandemic, the workforce in the construction, marine and process sectors shrunk considerably last year, by about 15 per cent. But after introducing new measures, Singapore is now able to progressively bring in new migrant workers to support businesses.

"This by no means represents that we have won the battle," Dr Tan stressed. "In fact... we have just reached base camp. This base camp is different in that unlike Mount Everest or any mountain peak where we know where the full height of the peak is, for this particular crisis, we really do not know where the peak is."

